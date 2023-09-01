Highlights Derby County have agreed to sign Elliot Embleton from Sunderland on loan, a smart addition to their squad with his League One experience and ability to contribute to the attack.

Embleton played a key role in helping Blackpool win promotion to the Championship last season, providing eight goals and six assists for Sunderland in their promotion-winning campaign in 2022.

Derby County, currently eighth in the league table, have been working hard this summer to improve their squad and compete for a top two or top six spot, and Embleton's signing should boost their promotion chances.

Derby County have made a move to sign Elliot Embleton from Sunderland.

According to Alan Nixon, the League One side have agreed a loan deal to sign the player before tonight’s transfer deadline.

The 24-year-old has come through the academy system at Sunderland, previously going out on loan to Grimsby Town and Blackpool.

He played a role in helping the Seasiders gain promotion to the Championship in 2021 under Neil Critchley.

Embleton featured 18 times for Blackpool as they won the third division play-offs.

How important has Elliot Embleton been to Sunderland?

Since making his return to the Stadium of Light, the midfielder has fallen down the pecking order.

While he initially cemented himself as an important part of the side during their own promotion charge to the second division under Alex Neil, he has since found himself out of the team more often than not under Tony Mowbray.

Embleton featured 38 times in League One as the Black Cats secured promotion via the play-offs in 2022.

He made a further 23 league appearances in the Championship last season, including 13 starts, but has yet to play for the side in this campaign.

Embleton will be aiming to become an important part of Paul Warne’s side as they look to compete for promotion to the Championship themselves.

The Rams finished seventh in the first year back in League One, failing to make the play-offs due to a final day defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

The team has been hard at work over the summer looking to improve the first team squad in a bid to bridge the gap to the teams fighting for automatic promotion from the third tier.

Can Derby County fight for promotion this season?

Back-to-back wins in the league has helped Derby climb the table after losing their first two home games of the new term.

Warne’s side are eighth, with nine points from a possible 15.

Warne will be hoping that Embleton can have a positive impact on the team, especially given his experience of this division.

Derby have made a number of signings this summer as they look to build a team capable of fighting for a top two or top six spot.

Some of the names signed includes Curtis Nelson, Callum Elder and the return of Martyn Waghorn.

Embleton will be looking to complete his move by 11pm tonight, otherwise he will have to remain at Sunderland until at least January.

Next up for Derby is a clash away to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Will Elliot Embleton be a good signing for Derby County?

This is a smart addition to Warne’s side if they can get this deal over the line.

The midfielder has plenty of League One experience and knows what it takes to gain promotion to the Championship.

He is a quality midfielder for this level and can contribute to the attack.

He provided eight goals and six assists to Sunderland when they gained promotion in 2022, which would be a great level of output to have injected into the team on deadline day.

This should be a boost to the club’s promotion chances.