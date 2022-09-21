Derby County make significant managerial decision amid Rotherham United developments

Liam Rosenior is set to be replaced as Derby County manager, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The Rams head coach been relieved of his duty as interim manager, according to Rob Dorsett.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne the Rams’ number one choice and the club are set to make an official approach to the Millers to prize him away from the New York Stadium and bring him to Pride Park, as per John Percy.

Rosenior is set to remain as part of the coaching staff at Pride Park as part of this decision.

The Rams are currently 7th in League One having been relegated from the Championship last season.

Rosenior has been with the club since 2019, initially appointed as a first team coach by Phillip Cocu before becoming assistant manager under Wayne Rooney.

Following Rooney’s departure at the end of the previous campaign, the 37-year old took charge of the first team squad as manager and has overseen the first nine league games of the new campaign.

It is being suggested that Paul Warne may be being readied to step into the role, with the Rotherham United coach set to depart the Millers.

This comes during a break in play for Derby, with their next fixture not until October 1, when they face a trip to Cambridge United.

We expect more developments to follow quickly, with this becoming a very sudden developing news story.

26 Derby County trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 DERBY WERE FOUNDED IN WHAT YEAR? 1880 1884 1888 1892

Warne would be leaving a Rotherham side that sits 8th in the Championship, having earned promotion last year.

He has been with the club for six years having been appointed to his first managerial role there in 2016.

The Verdict

This is a very shocking development this week, with Rosenior’s position not in question at all until recent hours.

It had been revealed exclusively by Football League World that Huddersfield Town were considering Warne for the vacancy at the John Smith Stadium.

However, Derby are acting fast and taking advantage of the free weekend to bring in an experienced coach, with a track record of bringing his side into the second division with limited resources.

It would certainly be a great appointment for Derby, but would be quite harsh on Rosenior, who has been a great figure for the club in recent years.

However, the new ownership at Pride Park may have decided to install their own man for the role in order to lay down a marker of their ambitions for the Rams.