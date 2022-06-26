Derby County make short-term decision following Wayne Rooney’s departure

Derby County have confirmed that Liam Rosenior is the new Interim Manager following Wayne Rooney’s exit.

The Manchester United legend made the decision to leave the club on Friday after doing a remarkable job in very challenging circumstances, particularly in the past year.

Rooney’s decision came as the off-field uncertainty surrounding the Rams looks to finally be ending, as David Clowes tries to finalise a deal to buy the League One outfit.

However, with the players set to report for training tomorrow ahead of the new season starting next month, Derby announced that Rosenior will be taking charge on a temporary basis.

The 37-year-old has been part of the backroom team at Derby for years, initially joining when Phillip Cocu was appointed before taking a more prominent role when Rooney replaced the Dutchman.

So, he is likely to be seen as a genuine candidate to take over permanently, although any decision is unlikely to be made until the takeover is sorted.

Rosenior had previously been in talks to take the Blackpool job but is thought to have turned it down.

Do you know the middle name of these 15 Rams stars?

1 of 15 Nathan Byrne William Louis Darren John

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say this probably isn’t a surprise as Rosenior is regarded as an excellent coach and it makes sense for him to step up in the short-term.

He will know what’s needed in terms of starting pre-season and he will make sure the preparations are right as they gear up for the new campaign.

Whether he lands the job permanently remains to be seen but you would imagine that he would be a popular choice among the fans as he has been part of what was a good coaching team last season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.