Derby County make request to potential buyers

Derby County ‘will ask potential new owners for funds’ should they run out of money this season according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Derby are still searching for a buyer and the administrators hope to have someone in place by the end of the year. But the pressure to bring in money is still apparent if the search is longer than expected.

In their first press conference, the administrators admitted the Rams have money in place for three months which takes them to the end of this year.

In the case of this lasting longer, Nixon revealed that administrators have asked potential buyers for a ‘soft loan of £5m’ to cover the ongoing costs of the club. Potential buyers will be asked for make formal offers of approximately £50m in the coming weeks.

The process has been complicated by the clubs appeal against the points deduction it suffered as a result of going into administration but those searching for a buyer for the Rams are confident that shouldn’t put buyers off the club.

The Verdict

Things are relatively poor for Derby off the pitch and have been for some time. The Mel Morris looks like it’s slowly coming to an end which will mean Derby fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

There’s potentially light at the end of the tunnel and with the team defying expectations on the pitch, supporters will be hoping for the same off it.

Having a stable club is all any fan will ask for and Derby fans will be hoping to see the other end of this saga soon.

It will be interesting to see if any potential buyers are willing to provide this ‘soft loan’ to the club, and how that could affect Derby’s search for a permanent buyer.