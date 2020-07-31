Derby County make important announcement as player’s departure is confirmed

Derby County have revealed that they have failed to agree a new contract with Chris Martin, which means he will leave the club.

Martin was contracted with the club until the 31st July, but will depart after failing to agree fresh terms ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The forward has been with the club since 2013, when he signed from Norwich City. Martin has gone on to make 226 appearances in total for the Rams, and has scored 76 goals.

He spent some time away from the club on loan with the likes of Reading and Hull City in the past, but was reinstated to the starting XI by Phillip Cocu for this year’s league campaign.

The 31-year-old made 40 appearances, and chipped in with 13 goals this term, as Derby narrowly missed out on a top-six finish after a slight dip in form towards the end of the season.

The club were clearly keen to keep him at Pride Park, but they’ve ultimately failed to reach an agreement with Martin, which means he will become a free-agent in August.

Derby County’s Chief Executive Stephen Pearce stated that the club would continue to talk to Martin over a potential return to the club if he can’t agree terms elsewhere.

“We wish to thank Chris for his seven-year service to the football club and we will endeavour to remain in dialogue with him and his representatives and will always leave the door open for a potential return if he does not find a suitable club.”

Do you remember which club Derby County signed these players from? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15 Kelle Roos? Alfreton Nuneaton Notts County Ilkeston

The Verdict:

I’m surprised by this.

Martin has been a fantastic servant to Derby over the years, and I thought he would have been keen to remain with the Rams ahead of their push for promotion next season.

But he’s failed to agree terms with the club for one reason or another, and I’m sure plenty of other Championship clubs might have been alerted to this news.

I’m expecting him to have another move lined up in the near future.