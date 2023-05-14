Derby County narrowly missed out on the play-offs during League One final day, with a 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday enough to see them drop out of the top six to be replaced by Peterborough United.

Failure to return to the Championship at the first time of asking will impact the club's decision-making in terms of transfers, and which players they want to keep or move on during the coming transfer window.

The Rams experienced a mass exodus last summer and signed no fewer than 18 new players to replace those departing.

Their financial issues were largely behind them, and the points deductions, too. They were finally able to start afresh under a new regime with David Clowes taking the reins as the club's majority owner.

They may have another busy window on their hands once again, with the club confirming the players that have been released and retained earlier this week.

Veteran defenders James Chester, Richard Stearman, and Curtis Davies have all been released following the expiry of their contracts, whilst David McGoldrick and Scott Loach remain in talks to extend beyond the summer of 2023.

Youngsters in on loan have also returned to their parent clubs, in the form of Haydon Roberts, Lewis Dobbin, Harvey White, Tony Springett, and Luke McGee; leaving Derby with the bare bones of a squad.

What's been the issue at Derby County this season? Will it affect them next season?

The club have very few saleable assets of their own available to turn a profit for them, which is the price they have paid from last summer when in search of too many short-term fixes.

Signing big names who have all played in the division above, and some a division above that, is a good way to make yourselves competitive at the right end of the table; but many of the signings are likely to be on big wages, and short-team deals are not ideal if you fail to bounce straight back up at the first time of asking, which many fans hoped and expected.

Derby's approach to signing players on one and two-year deals essentially has given them no time to properly build their squad, and instead is putting pressure on the club to gain a quick promotion. They failed to do that this season, but have little room to manoeuvre in the coming campaign.

Derby signed Conor Hourihane (32), Nathaniel Mendez (31), Tom Barkhuizen (29), James Chester (34), David McGoldrick (35), and James Collins (32). Although, most played to a good level this season, it has left the club short of their own assets.

The same can be applied to loaning players to supplement your squad, which can be a good strategy, but not when you are short of your own players to grow, improve, and sometimes sell as well.

Derby do have some assets of their own, but all of them are heading into the final year of their deal. They may need to sell one or two of the likes of Max Bird, Jason Knight, Krystian Bielik, Eiran Cashin, and Louie Sibley to help raise some funds this summer.

Bielik will be the only player who is over the age of 22 and under the age of 27 on the club's books this transfer window. The strategy must therefore change for them, or they could be in big trouble if they don't gain promotion in 2023/24. The Rams must sign more players in the 22-26 range, as that is where they have very little to choose from in their squad at present.

Should they fail to change their approach, or fail to gain promotion, then they will find themselves starting again from square one with another mass exodus likely, and this could be disastrous for them.

Big names, high wage, small contract players, and an over-reliance on loans to bulk out their squad was not the way to go last summer, and may ultimately have played a part in what cost them this season.

What should be Derby's approach?

Signing more 'pre-peak' players on longer-term deals with a bit of know-how in the division will ultimately serve Paul Warne's side far better, especially should they fail to go up. It will give them at least one more season to have a real go without a complete reset needed.

There's also no telling how the older cohort will decline in the coming season, too. Derby must be really careful to not repeat the same mistakes as last summer, even if it means spending a little extra to make their squad healthier in both size and age again.