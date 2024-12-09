This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Derby County, like many other clubs in the Championship and the rest of the EFL, are looking forward to the January transfer window.

The Rams are in desperate need of improving their squad after a run of form that has seen them drop towards the clutches of those in the relegation zone.

Paul Warne's side are now 16th in the table, just three points above Plymouth Argyle. With just one win in ten, things are not looking for the East Midlands club, and they will need to act quickly next month to add to their squad.

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, Derby are yet another club interested in Louie Barry, who is currently on loan at Stockport County from Aston Villa, and they may just make a move for the 21-year-old in January.

Derby may struggle to work out a deal for Barry

The Rams need to bring in more attacking talent this winter, with a lack of goals plaguing their chances of moving away from those occupying the dropzone. However, Middlesbrough are currently in pole position for Barry, and bringing him to Pride Park could be tough.

Warne likes his players to be physical, and although the Aston Villa youngster does not quite fit that style, his individual quality on the ball, and ability to score goals has caught the 51-year-old's eye.

The forward would be an excellent signing, and he has proven this season in League One just how clinical he can be, finding the back of the net 14 times in just 19 games in the third tier. It is this consistency in front of goal that the Rams need, especially as they have scored just 11 times from open play.

Football League World has asked their Derby Fan Pundit, Shaun Woodward, if he believes that his team have a chance at signing the 21-year-old in January, considering the other sides interested in him.

He told FLW: "I'd love us to sign Louie Barry in January. I cannot see it happening, though. I think he'd be mad to come to Derby Conty.

"He's only got to watch a couple of our recent games to see how isolated Yates is, and he will have a torrid time with us unless we change our approach to football."

Shaun continued: "Sadly, I think anyone with a bit of talent and ambition isn't going to come to Derby right now. I think it wouldn’t be fair to their development, so I think they would need to go to a team where they will flourish and play in a team that complements their style and their attacking ability, and sadly, Derby wouldn't be that team for him."

Jerry Yates needs more help going forward

The Rams have scored just 22 goals this season, with Jerry Yates their current top scorer with four. The Swansea City loanee has done well with what he has been given so far, and is often left isolated up front.

Barry would give him another player to work with, and he would increase the Rams' attacking threat greatly. The former Barcelona youth player has a free role for Stockport currently, and moves across the offensive third as he likes.

Louie Barry Stockport County Stats (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 19 (18) Minutes Played 1464 Goals (Assists) 14 (1) xG 8.5 Shots (On Target) 61 (33) Dribbles Completed 50 Pass Accuracy 81.5% Touches (In Opposition Box) 671 (90) Recoveries 70 *Stats correct as of 09/12/2024

It is hard to determine if he would be given the same freedom if he did make a move to Derby, but it is clear that they need at least one more attacker in the January window. If not, then the final months of the season will be incredibly tough.

Yates is already struggling on his own, with the Rams' wingers not performing at a high enough level to cause issues for opposition full-backs enough, and this means that their striker has very little to work with.

Barry would fix a few of these issues, but with the likes of Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday, it seems unlikely that Aston Villa would sanction a move to Derby.