Derby County looking to secure key player agreement as Championship duo circle

Derby County have opened talks with centre back Curtis Davies over a new contract, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Davies was an ever-present in the Championship for the Rams last season, as their 21-point deduction condemned them to relegation from League One.

The 37-year-old is out of contract at Pride Park this summer, but it seems Derby are still keen to extend his stay at the club.

According to this latest update, Derby have now opened talks with Davies about a new contract, and are hopeful that a deal could be agreed as early as next week.

The Rams are apparently confident of being able to agree deals with players once their seemingly imminent takeover by US businessman Chris Kirchner is completed.

However, there is competition for the defender’s signature from elsewhere, with Bristol City and Davies’ former club Hull both said to be keen on bringing him back to the Championship for next season.

Since joining Derby in the summer of 2017, Davies has made 151 appearances in all competitions for the Rams, scoring five goals.

The Verdict

It would be a huge boost for Derby if they were to manage to secure a new contract for Davies.

The centre back was outstanding for the Rams in the Championship in 2021/22, and even at the latter stages of his career, can clearly still do a job for the club.

Furthermore, the experience and leadership he provides to other players could be just as important, given the significant turnover there could be in the squad over the course of the summer, and the younger players they may have to turn to again.

Beyond that, the interest from the Championship also means this would be a big show of intent from Derby, which could be just what they need after what they have had to endure over the last few months.