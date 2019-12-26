Derby County looking to secure fresh agreement with talented attacker

Derby County are in advanced talks with Morgan Whittaker over a new and improved contract, according to Football Insider.

The 18-year-old forward is enjoying a breakthrough season at Pride Park, having been handed chance to shine in the first team by Dutch manager Phillip Cocu.

Having developed through the various youth ranks at Derby, Whittaker was handed his first senior start against Scunthorpe in the EFL Cup back in August, and the youngster has since gone on to make a further seven appearances, with six of those coming in the Championship.

Having represented England at various youth levels level, Whittaker is expected to have a good future and Cocu has now given his team the green light to extend the forward’s deal at the club.

An agreement is now said to be close between all parties and a deal could be signed as early as next week.

Whittaker, who is yet to register a first goal – has integrated into the first team whilst they have struggled in the Championship, seeing them sit 17th as they head into the Boxing Day tie with Wigan Athletic.

Following on from Wigan, Derby face tough tests against Charlton Athletic and Barnsley.

The verdict

It is clear to see the talent that Whittaker possesses and rightfully so Cocu should avoid potentially losing him to another club.

It has proved to be a tough time for Derby this season, and whilst the young talent has not yet scored – Derby fans can at least be positive that a player with such ability has come through the ranks.

What is good for Derby, is that there is plenty more talented players emerging from the academy as well.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.