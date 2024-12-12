Derby County's form has dipped significantly in recent weeks and they have won just one of their last 11 games in the Championship.

However, a 0-0 draw away at Burnley on Tuesday evening has renewed hopes that the Rams can fight fully against any potential relegation battle they may find themselves in and has given them confidence heading into a huge clash on Friday at home to Portsmouth.

Paul Warne's side have faced Pompey four times in the last two seasons, with each match ending in a draw during their League One days, and they know they'll have to be at their best to claim all three points this time around.

Derby's manager has key decisions to make after his team's stalemate in the week, and one player who will be hoping to feature for the first time since the start of October and add to the two appearances that he has made so far is Tawanda Chirewa.

But, with the January transfer window coming up, there may be some fears that he could be sent back to his parent club, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and replaced with one of his teammates.

Luke Cundle could be the ideal replacement for Chirewa

The young attacking midfielder has struggled for minutes since moving to the Rams in the summer, with injuries meaning that his gametime has been severely limited.

The biggest issue that the 21-year-old has is that his position is not one that Warne uses in his formation, and therefore, when he does feature, he plays out of position.

Returning to Wolves and going out on loan to another club would be the perfect way for him to get the opportunities he needs to develop and progress to allow him to become the footballer that he has the potential to become.

Derby will need a replacement, however, and Luke Cundle could be the perfect player to replace him in the Rams' midfield.

Luke Cundle Plymouth Argyle/Stoke City 2023/24 Stats (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 40 (24) Goals (Assists) 5 (7) xG 3.16 Shots (On Target) 33 (15) Pass Accuracy 83.2% Chances Created 44 Tackles Won 30 Duels Won 79 Aerial Duels Won 8 Recoveries 112

He spent the first half of last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle, before joining Stoke City in January and he has a good level of Championship experience already. He is also a more natural central midfielder and will slot into Warne's team more easily than Chirewa has done.

Cundle could be ideal cover for Ozoh

The Rams have suffered with injuries in midfield so far this season, and bringing in an out-and-out midfielder would be the best way to ensure that they have enough cover in the position if this trend continues in the second half of the season.

Cundle can play in both defensive and attacking roles when required, and this allows Warne to give David Ozoh even more time to come back from his current problem.

Chirewa has struggled in that central role when he has played there and if he has had fitness issues of his own, Derby cannot afford to wait for yet another loan player to get back to being ready for the bench.

Warne's side have the capacity to finish in mid-table but they need to execute their January plans perfectly, otherwise they are at risk of being involved in the relegation scrap until the end of the campaign.