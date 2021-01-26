Derby County lodge transfer enquiry for Sheffield United man

Derby County are interested in signing Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp, according to Football Insider.

Wayne Rooney will be keen to strengthen his squad ahead of next week’s transfer deadline, with Sharp emerging as a target.

Sharp scored 23 goals in 40 league appearances as United won automatic promotion from the Championship in 2018/19.

The 34-year-old has since fallen down the pecking order at Bramall Lane, with Oliver Burke, Oli McBurnie, Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick all providing competition.

Sharp has scored two goals in seven Premier League appearances for the Blades this season, making only two league starts for Chris Wilder’s side.

A move away from Bramall Lane could be on the cards for Sharp, with Football Insider claiming that Derby have made an enquiry for the striker.

Colin Kazim-Richards is currently Derby’s leading goalscorer with four goals this season, but extra competition may be needed to help the Rams climb the table.

The Verdict

This would be a move that suits both parties.

Sharp’s goal record in the Premier League isn’t even too bad, but he hasn’t played a lot and a loan move could be good for him.

He’s failed to play regularly for his boyhood club this season, and his experience of scoring goals and being successful at this level could be beneficial for Derby.

They need more quality in attack, and help is needed for Kazim-Richards as he looks to steer Derby clear of the relegation zone.