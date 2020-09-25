Derby County locked in transfer tussle with Watford and Bournemouth for defender

Watford, AFC Bournemouth and Derby County are all said to be interested in signing defender Jordan Obita according to The Sun.

Obita is currently a free-agent, having left Reading in the summer after a frustrating few seasons with the Berkshire-based side.

The left-back made 191 appearances in total for Reading’s first-team, after progressing through the club’s academy, and went on to establish himself as as firm fans favourite at the Madejski Stadium.

But he suffered two serious knee injuries in successive seasons which kept him out of action for a considerable amount of time, which will have been tough to take for the full-back.

It seems as though he could soon have a new club though, with a trio of Championship clubs registering their interest in landing his signature.

Derby haven’t had the best of starts to their 2020/21 league campaign in the second-tier, with Phillip Cocu’s side currently sat 19th in the Championship table.

The Rams are likely to be looking at adding depth to their defensive options as well, with Scott Malone leaving the club earlier in the summer transfer window.

But a move to Watford or Bournemouth will surely tempt Obita, with both teams looking to win promotion back into the Premier League this season.

The Verdict:

This could be a shrewd addition for any of the teams interested in landing his signature.

Obita has had his fair share of injury problems in recent years, which will be a slight concern for any potential suitors before the summer transfer window closes.

But I firmly believe that if he can get back to his best, then he’ll be more than capable of starting regularly for any of the teams interested in signing him.

He’s got a considerable amount of experience under his belt at this level, and would be a solid signing in my eyes.