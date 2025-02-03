Derby County have reportedly registered their interest in Sheffield Wednesday stalwart Liam Palmer ahead of a potential move for his services on Deadline Day, but a deal does seemingly look unlikely to happen this late in the window.

The Rams have been on a poor run as late, and sunk into the second-tier relegation zone with a loss against Sheffield United last time out, with Warne's men now without a win in eight games.

They have already moved to bolster their defensive ranks in January, with signings such as Matt Clarke from Middlesbrough and Sondre Langas from Norwegian club Viking, but now look set to try and sign a versatile full-back with Owls veteran Palmer touted with a switch to Pride Park.

Palmer has been with Wednesday since he was a youth, and has made over 400 appearances for his boyhood club in the near-15 years since his senior debut.

Now 33-years-old, he has seen his game-time lessen this season under Danny Rohl as the Owls chase a Championship play-off spot, and may look to leave to increase his second-tier minutes before his contract expires at Hillsborough in the summer.

Derby County interested in Liam Palmer despite 'unlikely' nature of move

The Sheffield Star's Wednesday reporter Alex Miller has reported that Derby are interested in a late move to add Palmer to their squad on Deadline Day, but any deal that would see the 33-year-old leave South Yorkshire before the window slams shut at 11pm has been described as 'unlikely' as things stand.

Palmer's game-time has been reduced this season under highly-regarded head-coach Rohl, but he is still the club's vice-captain for this season, and is thought to be a big influence in the dressing room despite not playing every week.

It is, therefore, understandable as to why Derby and boss Warne are seeking to sign him to aid their attempts to survive in the second-tier this term, but it certainly would come as a shock to see him depart S6 this suddenly after so long as an Owls player.

Palmer is a Wednesday legend and will surely not want to leave so soon

Loyalty in football is disappearing as the years go by, but Palmer has stuck by the Owls through the ups and downs since his debut back in 2010, and it does not feel like a surprisingly sudden departure on Deadline Day of the winter window is how he would want to leave his boyhood club.

It is unclear whether Derby would be looking to sign him on a permanent or loan deal today, but either would see him likely come to an end of his time at Hillsborough, with his contract up in the summer, and while he will not have played as much as he would have wanted to this season, he is still an asset to Wednesday and could be key if they suffer some injury issues in defence or midfield in the months to come.

Liam Palmer's Sheffield Wednesday career record Appearances 457 Goals 14 Assists 19

The eight-time Scotland international has been a constant for the club over the last 14 years, and has played 21 times this season, which is still a relatively decent number of games, but has started just seven Championship outings, which would likely increase if he was to move to the East Midlands soon.

Regardless, a Rams switch has been deemed unlikely at this moment in time, and it would be a real surprise to see that change before tonight's deadline given his affinity to the Owls and the last-ditch nature of the move.