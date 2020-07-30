Derby County linked with high-profile move to bring freebie to Pride Park

Derby County are interested in signing Joe Hart, with Phillips Cocu prepared to add the former England international to the Pride Park squad ahead of 2020/21.

Cocu’s side slumped to mid-table in the Championship after 46 games despite flirting with the play-offs towards the back of the campaign, with focus now back on building for the new season.

For many, a new signing in the goalkeeping department is a priority, with Football Insider reporting how free-agent Hart could be an option for the Rams.

Hart has had a tough couple of years, but he built a strong reputation in the English game with Manchester City, where he was a Premier League Champion and also a full England international.

Torino and West Ham have been destinations for Hart since falling out of favour at City, with the 33-year-old most recently with Burnley in the Premier League.

The goalkeeper spent two seasons at Turf Moor, making 24 appearances across all competitions under Sean Dyche.

However, the goalkeeping department at Burnley is a fierce competition, with Nick Pope head and shoulders above the rest and leaving Hart spending most of his time on the bench.

He featured once in the League Cup and twice in the FA Cup in 2019/20.

The Verdict

Hart isn’t the goalkeeper he once was; we know that.

However, there’s the need for Derby to strengthen their goalkeeping department this summer, with Kelle Roos hardly convincing.

Wayne Rooney will be in the ear of Cocu letting him in on Hart’s character and ability, which is never bad insider knowledge to have.

Let’s see if this happens first, but it could be a decent signing.

