Derby County lining up transfer swoop for 24-year-old

Derby County are lining up a move for AS Monaco winger Samuel Grandsir, according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (08/09, 18:39).

The Rams are likely to be in the market for new wingers this summer, as Phillip Cocu prepares to bolster his attacking options having strengthened his defensive options this summer.

The Rams have been in pursuit of Lech Poznan winger Kamil Jozwiak, but talks have now stalled and a deal looks unlikely – so much so, that Derby are set to turn their attentions elsewhere.

According to Sky Sports, Derby are lining up a move for Samuel Grandsir, who currently plys his trade for AS Monaco.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Stade Brest, scoring five goals and chipping in with one assist in 27 appearances for the French side.

Grandsir joined Monaco from Troyes in 2018, and he has since made 18 appearances for the club, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

The Verdict

Derby definitely need to add more wingers to their squad, and Grandsir looks to be an interesting player.

He endured a positive season at Brest last term, but he’s failed to make an impact for Monaco thus far and a change of scenery could do him the world of good.

He looks to be a quick player who plays naturally wide, and natural width is exactly what Derby miss going forward. Florian Jozefzoon is their only natural winger, and his future at the club looks uncertain.