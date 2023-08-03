Highlights Derby County are interested in signing Michael Smith from Sheffield Wednesday as they prioritise attacking reinforcements this summer.

Smith has a proven record in League One, with 18 and 19 goals in his last two seasons.

While Smith would be a loss for Sheffield Wednesday, an exit could suit all parties as the club may need more transfer activity in the final third.

Derby County are interested in signing Michael Smith from Sheffield Wednesday as Paul Warne looks to add more goals to his squad.

Who is Michael Smith?

The 31-year-old only joined the Owls last year, but he had a fine first season at Hillsborough, where he scored 18 goals and registered seven assists as the Yorkshire side won promotion back to the Championship.

Prior to that, the target man had been with Warne at Rotherham, where he excelled, which included winning promotion twice from the third tier.

So, it’s fair to say Smith is a specialist at that level, and Warne is hoping a reunion can result in more success, as Daily Mirror journalist James Nursey revealed that he is the ‘primary target’ for Derby this summer.

Derby County want to sign Michael Smith

It’s unclear what the target man would cost Derby, although it’s not likely to be a significant sum, even though he has two years left on his contract at Hillsborough.

Xisco Munoz’s appointment as Darren Moore’s replacement may have changed the dynamics for Smith at Wednesday, and the fact Derby are pushing to sign the player suggests they have confidence that he would be open to making the move.

After losing David McGoldrick in the summer, the Rams are prioritising attacking reinforcements this summer, even after the arrival of Conor Washington.

Do Derby need Michael Smith?

With James Collins at the club, you could say that Derby don’t need another experienced striker who can play with his back to goal. Instead, with Washington there as well, some would argue they should be looking for a younger, quicker number nine that could stretch the opposition.

Having said that, Smith’s record in League One is exceptional. He is a proven winner as shown by the number of promotions, and he has scored 18 and 19 goals in his last two seasons. So, you would think he is a guarantee of goals, which is much-needed after McGoldrick’s surprise exit.

Furthermore, he is a player that Warne knows, which means he is aware of his character and what he will add to the group both on and off the pitch, so if he is keen to get this done, it deserves the backing of the board.

Would Sheffield Wednesday miss Michael Smith?

The Owls’ season starts against Southampton on Friday night, and whilst Smith may not have made the XI, you would have thought he would play a part, so it will be interesting to see if he is involved after this speculation.

But, it does feel as though a lot more transfer activity is needed over the coming weeks despite the signing of Ashley Fletcher, and bringing in more quality in the final third is sure to be a priority. As a result, Smith may not be involved as much as he likes, so an exit could suit all parties.

Right now though, Smith would be a loss, but there could be many changes to the Wednesday side ahead of the deadline.