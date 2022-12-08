Derby County lining up January swoop for 29-year-old defender

Derby County are reportedly planning a move for Portsmouth defender Clark Robertson in January.

According to Football Insider, Rams boss Paul Warne is keen on a reunion with the Pompey captain, who he worked with at Rotherham United.

Robertson is out of contract at Fratton Park next summer and with him yet to agree to an extension, Derby are seemingly set to make an offer when the window opens.

The 29-year-old started his career with hometown club Aberdeen, making 68 appearances during his time at Pittodrie before moving south of the border to join Blackpool in June 2015.

It was a turbulent time for him at Bloomfield Road as the club were relegated to League Two in his first season.

Blackpool responded to this setback by winning promotion via the play-offs in the following campaign.

He first teamed up with Warne when he joined the Millers in June 2018 and although he suffered two Championship relegations during his time in South Yorkshire, he did help them to promotion from League One in 2020.

Robertson departed the New York Stadium to join Portsmouth last summer, making 28 appearances last season.

He has been a regular this term after missing the first few games through injury and has made 18 appearances so far, captaining Danny Cowley’s side.

But now Warne wants to bring him to Pride Park, believing that he could be an important recruit as the Rams look for promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Derby are currently seventh in the League One table, one point above eight-placed Portsmouth.

The verdict

Robertson would be an excellent signing for Derby.

The Scotsman would bring experience to the Rams’ back line and he has previously secured promotion from the division.

It is clear to see why Derby are in the market for defensive reinforcements.

Think you know everything about Derby County? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 DERBY WERE FOUNDED IN WHAT YEAR? 1880 1884 1888 1892

Injuries to Curtis Davies and James Chester recently has meant that left-back Craig Forsyth has had to fill in at centre half.

Although Forsyth has done well, it is a position where Derby could do with some extra strength in depth.

With Davies, Chester, Forsyth and Richard Stearman all well into their thirties, there are question marks over how many games they will be able to play, particularly in such a physically demanding league.

But Robertson would help to solve a lot of the problems and Warne will be hoping he can get this deal done next month.