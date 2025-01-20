Lincoln City are now in advanced talks to sign Derby County striker James Collins.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reported this update, with the forward now seemingly close to returning to League One, having played a part in helping the Rams escape from the third tier of English football.

Lincoln, meanwhile, remain in the third tier, having narrowly missed out on the play-offs at the end of last term.

They had made real progress under Michael Skubala, but didn't manage to secure a top-six finish in the end, partly due to Oxford United's good form towards the end of the season.

Related Sheffield United transfer helped Derby County recover from disastrous Premier League stint Rob Hulse joined the Rams in the summer of 2008, just after the club had been relegated to the Championship with 11 points.

This term, they started the season fairly well, but endured a difficult festive period and are now in midtable.

Their away win at Northampton Town last weekend was a timely boost for them though - and they may now be keen to strengthen further to give themselves the best chance of challenging for the play-offs again.

They have already made one key addition, with Sam Clucas making a permanent move to the LNER Stadium, but more could potentially be done before the transfer window closes during the early stages of next month.

Lincoln City closing in on James Collins move

34-year-old Collins hasn't managed to score a single goal for Derby this season - and has spent a decent chunk of the campaign on the bench.

This isn't a massive surprise, considering Kayden Jackson and Jerry Yates arrived during the summer window.

And O'Rourke has now reported that the experienced forward is now closing in on a move to Lincoln, with the Imps in advanced talks to recruit him.

He could be a very shrewd addition, having been a prolific figure for Derby in their promotion-winning campaign last term.

James Collins' 2023/24 campaign at Derby County (All competitions) Appearances 46 Goals 19 Assists 3

Lincoln City move could be a good challenge for James Collins

Lincoln is a good destination for players at the moment, even though they haven't enjoyed the very best season so far.

They are still doing a decent job, but they need to be consistent if they want to be in the top six.

Collins could make a real difference for them - and this is a key reason why a move to the LNER Stadium could be an exciting one for him.

At 34, he may not be an addition for the long term.

However, he could still make a great short-term impact for Skubala's side, so this is a move worth making for the Imps and the player.