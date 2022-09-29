Derby County legend issues promotion message

Former Derby County wide man Alan Hinton believes the Rams should be confident of sealing a return to the Championship at the first time of asking, taking to Twitter to issue his thoughts.

The East Midlands outfit have recently appointed Paul Warne as their new boss, with the 49-year-old winning promotion with Rotherham United on multiple occasions prior to his move to Pride Park.

And he even managed to thrive with the Millers during the early stages of this season as they returned to the second tier, with Warne leaving them in eighth position at the time of his departure.

With his CV and the players Liam Rosenior managed to recruit in the summer, they are one of the favourites to get themselves back to the second tier at the end of this season, though they face stiff competition from other sides in this mission.

The likes of James Chester, Curtis Davies and Conor Hourihane should be able to guide them into the promotion mix with the experience they have under their belt though.

And Hinton is one man who believes the Rams should have real confidence despite undergoing a huge rebuild in the summer, also praising new manager Warne for his early comments as their manager.

The former England international said: “New Derby County manager seems to be saying all the right things bringing everyone on the same page.

“Agree owner needs his own choice as coach. We should be confident with our great supporters to move up a division this season.”

The Verdict:

When Warne became available, Derby were probably right to opt for a change with the Cheltenham game being postponed and with that, the new manager having more time to implement his ideas on the training ground.

His comments were also promising and you would certainly agree with Hinton on that, with Warne clearly invested in the project judging by what he said in his first press conference.

In terms of Hinton’s comments on the owner needing his own choice as manager, it’s a difficult one because Rosenior did reasonably well, but David Clowes deserves the chance to bring in his own man after saving the club from ruin. At the end of the day, he’s the one financing the club.

Looking at a potential promotion push, it would be difficult to see them becoming the dominant team in the division with the likes of Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth all looking strong with Sheffield Wednesday also having a very good squad.

A top-six finish is certainly in their reach and they will be disappointed if they don’t claim a spot in the promotion mix at the end of the season – but winning automatic promotion will be difficult.