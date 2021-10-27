Derby County legend Alan Hinton makes takeover admission amid Chris Kirchner bid

Former Derby County winger Alan Hinton has admitted he would have bought his former side ‘in a heartbeat’ if he had the money to make it happen, taking to Twitter to make this revelation.

The Rams currently find themselves in administration after months of turmoil off the pitch, with manager Wayne Rooney being extremely limited in what he could do in the previous transfer window due to a strict EFL-imposed transfer embargo.

At one point of the summer, there were five charges brought against the club on the governing body’s embargo reporting service, with defaults in payments to HMRC and failures to pay transfer fee instalments to other clubs two of the more serious misdemeanours.

The turmoil didn’t stop there though, with the club formally entering administration last month and subsequently receiving a 12-point deduction for this. Not only that, but the club were also forced to make numerous employees made redundant and were put at risk of extinction by Mel Morris’ decision.

However, a formal £50m bid from US businessman Chris Kirchner has been launched in a serious takeover attempt, a move that could secure the Rams’ long-term future despite the real risk of relegation to League One.

Derby legend Hinton, who played for the club between 1967 and 1975 and now lives out in the United States, is one man who would have loved the opportunity to own the football club if he had the resources to do so.

Taking to Twitter yesterday evening, he said: “Derby County up for sale or sale agreed for £50m. Oh how I wish I had that kind of money, would take over in a heartbeat and make our once great club great again.”

The Verdict:

Hinton is an extremely popular figure at Pride Park and as a footballing man, he may have been an ideal owner for Derby County after months of disruption off the pitch affecting life on it with their deduction, despite their players’ professionalism during such a difficult period.

As a man who has managed on the other side of the Atlantic with the likes of the Seattle Sounders, he would be better prepared to take this role on as a major shareholder and be able to sympathise with boss Rooney when things get tough on the field.

The 79-year-old would have required the right financial advisors around him to prevent a repeat of what’s recently happened – but unfortunately for fans – there’s no chance of him being able to take over the club due to his lack of funds.

Nothing is stopping him from being a board member at the club though if he’s willing to relocate back to England, but that remains to be seen and after settling down in North America, it would be hard to imagine him coming back now.

There may be room for him to provide advice to Kirchner though, so Hinton’s phone number is one worth having for the potential buyer of the club.