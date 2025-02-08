Derby County have not made contact with England U21 manager Lee Carsley over potentially replacing Paul Warne.

According to Alan Nixon, the 50-year-old has not been approached about the vacancy at Pride Park.

The Rams confirmed on Friday that the decision was made to relieve Warne of his duties amid the team’s poor run of form.

This immediately led to speculation over who will take charge of the Championship side for the remainder of the campaign.

Paul Warne's Derby County record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 132 60 31 41 45.45

Derby County manager search latest

Carsley emerged as the initial favourite with the bookies, however no concrete reports linked any candidate to the role in the hours following Warne’s dismissal.

But it has been claimed that no call has yet been made to the former caretaker England manager.

Carsley has earned a strong reputation for his work at international level, and was even put in charge of the senior men’s side in the aftermath of Gareth Southgate’s departure before the permanent appointment of Thomas Tuchel was made.

It remains unclear whether he would be willing to make the step to club management amid speculation over the Derby position.

Other potential candidates reportedly include John Eustace and Nigel Clough, although both would require some form of compensation in order to hire.

There are also a number of out of work managers that could yet be appointed, with the Rams looking to avoid relegation to League One.

Derby County recent form

Warne’s position became untenable following their poor run of form that saw the team lose their last seven league games prior to his departure.

The Derbyshire outfit were active at the end of the January transfer window, but the addition of Harrison Armstrong on deadline day will now only impact the next manager.

Derby are currently occupying a place in the relegation zone ahead of their clash with Norwich City this afternoon.

Derby need quick Warne replacement appointment

Derby are in trouble of relegation now, and will need a swift appointment in order to avoid falling even further down the table.

Their recent form came at the worst possible time, as changing manager at the start of February is a real nightmare for any club.

It means new signings were just made for a manager that’s no longer at Pride Park.

This puts the next coach in a tricky position, as he will now have to work with these players that he might not have wanted to bring in at all had they been in charge during the winter window.