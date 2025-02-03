Derby County's out-of-favour pair, Joe Ward and Tom Barkhuizen, are both attracting interest from League One clubs.

This is according to transfer specialist, Darren Witcoop, who has revealed these details in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

County have been busy this window and are set to conclude it with the addition of Harrison Armstrong on loan from Everton, according to Sky Sports' Transfer Centre (3 February, 15:28).

However, with neither Ward nor Barkhuizen securing sufficient gametime at Pride Park, they could also be on the move, with League One clubs looking to provide them with the opportunity for regular football and a fresh start.

Both players were promoted from the third tier with the Rams last season and have a solid track record, which has reportedly caught the attention of several clubs looking to make a move before the 11pm deadline.

Joe Ward and Tom Barkhuizen interesting League One sides

As detailed in the aforementioned post, Witcoop believes that both players are attracting interest from the tier below.

Currently, it isn't understood what teams these are, but you would imagine that the duo would be getting eyed by clubs in the upper echelons of League One rather than those battling for survival.

With the limited time remaining in the window, securing a permanent deal would be challenging, making it more likely that if either player were to depart, it would be on loan for the next six months. This would likely signal the end of Barkhuizen's time in Derbyshire, with the 32-year-old's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Ward still has 18 months remaining on his contract, so a permanent move for him appears more likely in the summer.

Barkhuizen and Ward should end Pride Park struggles

Since arriving at Pride Park, Ward has struggled to show the form that earned him such a reputation at Peterborough United, with injuries negating his impact as well.

While Barkhuizen has been more successful, his one league start this campaign would suggest he is at the back of Paul Warne's mind, who has already stated that he expects fringe players to depart this month.

Joe Ward and Tom Barkhuizen 24-25 League Player Appearances Minutes Goal Contributions Joe Ward 7 147 0 Tom Barkhuizen 12 248 0

This should see Derby look to move on the pair, who will surely both be desperate for football having not secured regular minutes at all this season.

With limited time left to secure deals, loans can be processed swiftly, and it would be great to see both players rediscover their form and thrive once again in League One.