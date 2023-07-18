Derby County are currently at the front of the queue for Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes, according to an update from TEAMtalk.

The experienced forward will be hoping to secure plenty of game time next season, but may be hoping to do that in the Championship with his current side, where he has enjoyed some great memories.

Not only was he excellent there during the early stages of his career - but he also enjoyed a very high moment during his current spell too with his goal against Luton Town taking the Terriers to the play-off final back in 2021.

Things have gone downhill for Neil Warnock's side since then and Rhodes hasn't exactly been prolific in recent years, scoring just five league goals last season.

What is the latest on Jordan Rhodes' situation at Huddersfield Town?

Rhodes has been axed from Warnock's plans, according to Alan Nixon.

Considering he hasn't been the most prolific goalscorer in recent seasons and is now 33, this doesn't come as a shock.

The Terriers already have other players who can operate up, including Danny Ward, Tyreece Simpson, Josh Koroma, Kian Harratt and Kyle Hudlin.

Considering the latter two's inexperience at this level though, it wouldn't be a surprise if further additions are made in this department before the summer window closes and that could push Rhodes further down the pecking order.

The latter will only move on if it suits him - but he will surely want to be playing as much football as possible and could be open to an exit because of that.

Do Derby County need another striker?

They may have brought in Conor Washington - but more needs to be done to fill the void that David McGoldrick has created with his departure.

If they fail to address this area and add a sufficient amount of attacking firepower to this department, they risk missing out on promotion again.

Reading still have a lot of work to do in the transfer market, Blackpool have just lost Jerry Yates, Wigan have been deducted points and Barnsley aren't in the best shape at this stage, giving the Rams a perfect opportunity to make a good start to the season and become uncatchable.

They may have some high-quality players at their disposal - but they can't rest on their laurels and simply need to add a goalscorer if they want to give themselves a chance of being lethal enough in the final third.

Would Jordan Rhodes be a good signing for Derby County?

Ideally, Derby would be bringing in someone who can score more often and although there's a chance Rhodes could get into double figures in League One, he hasn't been the most prolific player in front of goal in recent years.

The Rams should also be looking to bring in a younger addition in their likely quest to build for the long term - another reason why the 33-year-old may not be the best addition.

He may be cheap to bring in compared to others - but it would be difficult to see Rhodes making that much of an impact at Pride Park, even though he has scored regularly in the past.

If they are to bring someone in for the short term, they should probably be looking at the loan market because there are plenty of talented players who will be temporarily deemed surplus to requirements by their respective clubs.