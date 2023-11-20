It has been something of a mixed start to the League One season for Derby County by their standards.

Having missed out on a place in the third-tier play-offs by a single point last season, the Rams will have been desperate to go at least one better this time around, in their attempts to secure a return to the Championship.

However, after some inconsistent form that has seen manager Paul Warne come under pressure at times, they currently once again sit seventh in the League One table, outside the top six on goal difference.

That is something they will of course be looking to improve on, when they return to action after the international break on Saturday afternoon, with the visit of Bristol Rovers to Pride Park.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at some of the latest Derby County news to have emerged recently, right here.

Back in the summer transfer window, Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules joined Derby on a loan deal that runs until January.

So far though, the 22-year-old - whose only senior experience has come during loan spells away from the Gunners - has been restricted to just two appearances for the Rams due to injury, and as a result, it seems there may now be some uncertainty around his future at Pride Park, as he nears a return to fitness.

Tyreece John-Jules career by club - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Derby County 2 0 Ipswich Town 21 3 Sheffield Wednesday 1 0 Blackpool 12 0 Doncaster Rovers 21 5 Lincoln City 7 1 As of 20th November 2023

Speaking to The Derby Telegraph about the striker, Warne revealed that no decision has yet been made about whether or not John-Jules will remain with the club beyond the turn of the year, admitting that Derby will be in a more positive position once the Arsenal loanee is playing again, giving them a clearer picture about what decision to make on his future.

Wilson keen to replicate Forsyth

Wilson only joined Derby in the summer transfer window, arriving from Championship side Bristol City on a two-year contract that keeps him at Pride Park until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The full-back has so far made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Rams, and it seems he is already aiming to enjoy a long stay with the club.

Speaking about his hopes for the future, the 23-year-old admitted he would like to have a career similar to Rams teammate Craig Forsyth, who recently received a testimonial after spending ten years with Derby, with Wilson claiming that he believes spending so long at a club of this size would be "beautiful".

Derby scout midfielder

With the January transfer window on the horizon, it seems as though Derby are already plotting some potential moves for once the market opens.

According to reports from TEAMTalk, the Rams have recently been scouting 18-year-old midfielder Adam Murphy, who plays for St Patrick's Athletic in the Irish top-flight.

It is suggested that the League One side could secure his services for a compensation fee of around £200,000, but with Premier League duo Manchester City and Crystal Palace, as well as Championship promotion chasers Southampton, also said to be watching the teenager, Derby could still face a tough battle for his services.