It has been an inconsistent start to the season for Derby County in League One.

After missing out on the play-offs on the final day of last season, the Rams were among the title favourites in the third tier heading into this campaign.

However, Derby currently sit seventh in the table, and they are eight points behind second-placed Oxford United and 11 points behind leaders Portsmouth.

League One Table (As it stands November 6th) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 15 15 35 2 Oxford United 15 14 32 3 Bolton Wanderers 14 9 29 4 Peterborough United 15 9 28 5 Barnsley 15 16 27 6 Stevenage 16 5 26 7 Derby County 15 10 24 8 Blackpool 16 2 24

The Rams were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by League Two side Crewe Alexandra in the FA Cup first round at the Mornflake Stadium on Sunday, with late goals from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Conor Hourihane salvaging a replay after Courtney Baker-Richardson and Elliott Nevitt had given the Railwaymen a two-goal lead.

As pressure increases on manager Paul Warne once again, we rounded up all the latest news from Pride Park.

Warne reacts to Crewe draw

While many Derby supporters were frustrated with the draw against Crewe, Warne insists he was pleased with his side's performance.

"We got away with one but I felt as if we didn't at least get a draw they would have got away with one because I thought we were smoking them," Warne told Derbyshire Live.

"I thought we played really well and I am hugely disappointed we didn't stop the cross (first Crewe goal) and it was poor defending from us. I've been involved in a lot of games where you're in the ascendancy all it takes is one opportunity when you're not mentally sharp and that caused a problem for us.

"But we had some unbelievable chances and it didn't feel like it was going to go in. That's the truth. I was disappointed with the second goal we conceded. But the lads kept going and in certain games this year we've been a bit questioned, but I thought they answered the questions today.

"Even if we'd lost 2-0 and I know the fans will think I'm off my nut, but I would have still been proud of the performance. I was. But I generally thought we played really well and controlled the game. But to get a draw feels like a win, even though I know it isn't. We're still in the hat and now we have another game in a few days' time."

Derby will host the Railwaymen in the replay at Pride Park next Tuesday night, and the winners will face a home game against Bristol Rovers in the next round of the FA Cup.

EFL pundit on Warne future

Derby eased the pressure on Warne with an emphatic 4-0 home win over Northampton Town in their last league game on Tuesday night, and pundit Jobi McAnuff believes that result could be a turning point in the Rams' season.

There had been reports last week that Derby were weighing up a move for former Birmingham City manager John Eustace, but McAnuff believes it would have been "absolutely ridiculous" to sack Warne.

"I'm going to go for Derby though, just in terms of the pressure that Paul Warne was under," McAnuff said on the BBC's Football Daily podcast.

"There were rumours leading up to that last game that potentially a decision had been made, and certainly mumblings and murmurs behind the scenes that it was time for him to go, which I would have found absolutely ridiculous.

"Then they go and get a result that I think everybody's been waiting for at that football club, him more than anybody else, but it just amazed me so far this season that when you look at the quality of the goals they scored the other day, Max Bird chipping in getting himself going, Mendez-Laing, Conor Washington, that this hasn't happened before.

"I know he's had injuries to contend with, probably hasn't been able to get out what he would consider his best team on enough occasions, but this was a huge win.

"The style, which has been a huge problem for him and a criticism by those Derby County fans in terms of what they're seeing on the pitch, I think it was exactly the type of result and performance that they have been demanding.

"So I think this could be a real big turning point for them, and from a player's perspective, when you have that level of performance and you feel that it just starts clicking, I certainly expect them to kick on from it.

"Huge, huge win, Sonny Bradley, who's struggled since his move in the summer, again starts, I just feel there was a lot of positivity to come out of it, and certainly for him personally, it will be a huge shot in the arm."

Derby County v Nottingham Forest: Who has the cheaper home shirt?

Bradley makes admission

It was seen as a huge coup for the Rams to land defender Sonny Bradley this summer after his release by Luton Town, but it has not worked out for the 32-year-old at Pride Park so far.

Bradley has made 13 appearances this season, with just nine of those coming in the league, and while he admitted that he has been frustrated with his lack of game time, he says he is determined to stay in the team after impressing against Northampton in the absence of Eiran Cashin.

"I understand that it's a team game," Bradley told Derbyshire Live. "Everyone will play their part in the season, but at some point, you have to be a little bit selfish and think about yourself. Before Northampton, I had not started a league game for two months but that has left me a little bit frustrated if I am honest.

"But that is pretty natural for any footballer who cares about their career and wants to play games. I've been a bit fortunate with my chance with Cash getting five yellows but I feel like I put in a strong performance, it was a clean sheet and it was probably my best performance in a Derby shirt. It's my job now, given the chance again, to perform at those levels again and consistently."