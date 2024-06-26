Derby County are preparing for their Championship return after landing an automatic promotion spot in League One last season and it is vital that the Rams have a successful summer transfer window as they look to become a strong second tier outfit.

Manager Paul Warne's main priority this window is to sign a new goalkeeper following the departure of Joe Wildsmith, who won League One's golden glove award last campaign as he kept 20 clean sheets in the third tier.

But there are other things on his radar as well and Football League World has all the latest Derby news...

Daniel Iversen verdict given

As the Rams look to replace Wildsmith, the club are interested in signing Leicester City's Daniel Iversen on loan, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon.

The 26-year-old spent the latter half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Stoke City, where he made 18 Championship appearances, keeping seven clean sheets in the process as the Potters finished 17th.

Daniel Iversen Stoke City 2023/24 stats as per FotMob Appearances 18 Goals conceded 22 Clean sheets 7

Stoke Sentinel reporter Pete Smith spoke to Derbyshire Live about Iversen's time with the Potters.

He said: "The consensus was probably that he took a little bit of time to find his feet but then looked a solid presence.

"It was no coincidence that the defence looked more assured when Iversen was up to his top level, ending with three successive clean sheets."

Smith believes Iversen would 'undoubtedly' be a good signing for the Rams.

"He’s a keeper you can rely on in the Championship and a strong character," he said.

"He’ll get a decent reception if he returns to Stoke as an opponent, even if he’s wearing a Derby shirt."

Rams to receive Ebou Adams clarity

Cardiff City midfielder Ebou Adams joined the Rams on loan from the Bluebirds in January, and helped Warne's men to promotion as he made 17 appearances and scored during a 1-0 win over Blackpool.

According to Derby World, the Rams are keen on bringing the former Forest Green Rovers man back to Pride Park, as Warne's side look to bolster their midfield.

As per Wales Online, the Bluebirds' pre-season is expected to provide clarity for players who have returned to the club from loans, while Erol Bulut is set to decide on Adams' future.

If the Bluebirds are happy to sell their man, the Rams will likely make a swoop for the Gambia international who helped them to promotion last term.

Darren Bent makes Timi Elsnik admission

Former Rams man Timi Elsnik is a member of Slovenia's Euro 2024 squad, following an impressive season with his current club, Olimpia Ljublijana.

Elsnik left Pride Park in 2019 after making just three senior appearances for the Rams, and endured loan spells at Swindon, Mansfield and Northampton.

His time at the club coincided with that of ex-England international Darren Bent, who told Derbyshire Live: "I remember him scoring in that penalty shootout on his debut (vs Carlisle in the EFL Cup) and I remember thinking, wow, for a young kid, fair play to him.

"The winning one was a great penalty as well.

"But he was always a good kid, always asking questions.

“When he trained with us, he was really impressive.

"He got a big injury, to be fair, which is why he probably didn't go on at Derby and achieve what he probably wanted to.

"But we're still in touch now.

"We both talk about sneakers and stuff.

"I spoke to him yesterday (on Monday).

"He's a really good kid.

"But to see him at the Euros with his country and playing so well, I'm really happy for him."