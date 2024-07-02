Derby County’s preparations for the new season are well underway as they prepare for their Championship return.

The Rams have been in League One for two seasons but ended their stay in the division at the end of the last campaign as they secured automatic promotion behind Portsmouth.

Paul Warne will be keen to ensure his side is ready for the Championship fight, and to do so, he will be looking to make changes to his playing squad over the coming weeks and months.

Derby have already started to make changes, and more are likely to come, so with that said, here we have looked at the latest news coming out of the club...

Ben Osborn reacts after joining Derby

Derby County confirmed Ben Osborn as their first signing of the summer last week, as the versatile player joined on a free transfer.

Osborn was released by Sheffield United at the end of last season, and the Rams decided to act and bring the 29-year-old to the club.

The midfielder played over 200 times for Derby’s archrivals Nottingham Forest before joining the Blades, but Osborn is said to be a Derby fan, and he has now made the move to the Rams.

Osborn has signed a two-year deal with Derby, and the midfielder has now shared his delight on social media after joining his boyhood club.

Osborn wrote on X, formally known as Twitter: “2 months ago, I did not expect this to happen, but things change in football very quickly. Loved my time up in Sheffield with the Blades, met some friends for life, and created unbelievable memories.

“Let's ave it then, shall we Rams?”

Jerry Yates undergoes Derby County medical

It was reported by Football Insider last week that Derby were closing in on the signing of Jerry Yates from Swansea City.

The report stated that the Rams had beaten off interest from Blackburn Rovers, QPR, and Stoke City to sign the striker on loan.

Jerry Yates' Championship Stats Apps 152 Goals 31 Assists 8 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on the 2nd of July)

Yates only joined the Swans last summer, but it was a rather frustrating campaign for the forward, and it now appears as though the Welsh side is willing to part ways with the player, albeit on a temporary basis.

It has now been reported by Football Insider that Yates underwent his medical with the Rams on Monday.

The 27-year-old has agreed to join Derby, and it is now expected that he will follow Osborn in joining the club.

Kayden Jackson is set to join Derby County

It was reported by Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas last week that Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson will sign for Derby County on a three-year contract.

The forward’s deal at Portman Road expired on Sunday, meaning he is now a free agent, and it appears as though he is going to seal a switch to Derby.

The 30-year-old had been with the Tractor Boys since August 2018, and while he wasn’t prolific in front of goal at times, the forward played a big role in the club reaching the Championship and then the Premier League.

The Rams are in need of adding firepower to their attack this summer, as they’ve decided to let Martyn Waghorn and Dwight Gayle leave following the expiration of their contracts.

It means Jackson could be following Yates in joining Derby this summer, as Warne looks to add a real threat to his side.