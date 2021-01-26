Derby County knock back six-figure bid as Millwall line-up transfer

Millwall have seen a £500k bid for George Evans knocked back by Derby County, as per John Percy at The Telegraph.

Fresh from signing Maikel Kieftenbeld from Birmingham City yesterday, Millwall attention has turned to Derby and Evans.

However, their initial attempts to sign Evans have been knocked back by Derby, who have reportedly rejected a £500,000 bid.

Transfer news: #Millwall have had a £500,000 bid rejected by #dcfc for midfielder George Evans. Another bid likely before the transfer window closes. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 26, 2021

That’s the latest coming from the Telegraph, with Percy confirming that another Millwall bid is likely as they look to land the midfielder before the end of the January transfer window.

Evans, 26, has been with Derby since August 2018, when he signed from Reading.

In total, he’s made 42 appearances for the Rams since arriving, but game time has been stretched this season for the Man City graduate.

There’s been only six appearances in the Championship this season for the struggling Rams, although Wayne Rooney had included Evans in his starting line-up in Derby’s two most recent fixtures.

90 minutes in the win over AFC Bournemouth was backed up by a further 45 minutes last time out as Rooney oversaw a 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers.

The Verdict

Despite the fact that Derby aren’t exactly in a convincing financial position, they aren’t going to accept this kind of bid for Evans.

He’s a quality utility player in the Championship and Rooney can probably find use for him in the Derby squad.

It’s going to take a decent offer from Millwall to get the Rams considering any sale, particularly at this late stage of the transfer window.

