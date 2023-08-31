With three wins and two defeats to their name so far this season, Derby County have had a mixed start to the 2023-24 campaign - but their squad is by no means the finished article.

Their 4-2 win over Peterborough United was somewhat of a statement from Paul Warne's side on Saturday, but they are still in need of reinforcements ahead of the 11pm transfer deadline on September 1.

Warne has wanted to add more pace at the top end of the pitch to his squad and he managed to land Tyreece John-Jules from Arsenal last week on loan, but an injury to Max Bird in the middle of the park has perhaps made the Rams boss need to reevaluate some of his transfer decisions.

Bird, who had been linked with a move to Hull City earlier on in the window, suffered ankle ligament damage against Oxford United and that is set to put him on the sidelines for at least eight weeks.

And potentially in a bid to add more depth and promotion-winning experience to his squad, Warne is said to be targeting an individual that he knows very well from his time at Rotherham United.

County failed in a bid to land striker Michael Smith from Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the summer but they are poised to return to the negotiating table with the Owls with a view to signing midfielder Will Vaulks.

That is according to the Sheffield Star, who believe that Warne holds a significant interest in the Wales international and they could be open to striking the right deal as the 29-year-old has slipped down the pecking order under Xisco Munoz.

Who is Will Vaulks?

Having failed to make it as a professional with Tranmere Rovers, Vaulks joined Falkirk of the Scottish second tier in 2013, with his performances north of the border leading to a move back to England with Rotherham in 2016.

A combative midfielder, Vaulks played 137 times for the Millers - with the majority of those appearances coming under the management of Warne - but following a second relegation to League One in 2019, he joined Cardiff City.

Vaulks featured 117 times for the Bluebirds in a three-year period but after his contract in South Wales expired last summer, he opted to return to South Yorkshire, this time with Sheffield Wednesday.

Appearing 54 times in all competitions for the Owls last season, including in all but three regular season league matches, Vaulks is now down in the pecking order under Xisco Munoz and it's likely that he will be allowed to leave if the right offer comes in before the transfer deadline.

Would Will Vaulks be a good signing for Derby? Should Sheffield Wednesday let him go?

Vaulks would add more steel to Derby's midfield - even though they already have the likes of Korey Smith to provide that.

What Vaulks' addition would do though is perhaps free up Conor Hourihane to play in a more advanced role where he can get in and around the 18-yard box and used his trusted left foot to good effect.

For Sheffield Wednesday though, it would be a case of freeing up some space on the wage bill for some potential incoming business.

George Byers, Barry Bannan and new signing Momo Diaby - when fit - look to be ahead of Vaulks in terms of Xisco Munoz's thinking, so there's every reason to believe that a deal could be struck with the Rams.