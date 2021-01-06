Derby County keen on striking loan agreement for senior Leeds United man

Derby County are hoping to do a deal for Leeds United’s Tyler Roberts this month.

The forward featured in 23 games as the Whites won the Championship last season, however the arrival of Rodrigo and Raphinha has seen his game time limited at Elland Road in the top-flight.

Therefore, a potential switch could be on the cards, with The Athletic reporter Phil Hay confirming this afternoon that the Rams are trying to agree a loan deal with Leeds for Roberts.

Whether Marcelo Bielsa is ready to sanction the swoop remains to be seen, as whilst the Welsh international hasn’t been used in the past four games, he has regularly made the bench this season.

Derby’s interest in the 21-year-old is nothing new, as it had been suggested back in the previous transfer window that he is a player on the radar of the East Midlands outfit.

Wayne Rooney will be desperate to bring in more attacking threats to his team during the window, as Derby have scored just 14 goals in 22 league games this season.

The verdict

This seems as though it’s a move that could suit all parties, although Leeds don’t have much depth in the final third, so you can understand why they may be reluctant to agree right now.

From a football perspective though, Roberts wants to be playing each week and Derby need at least one more attacker this month, so it makes sense.

He knows the Championship, offers a threat with his pace, and could thrive at Pride Park if can be the main man.

