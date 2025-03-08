Derby County have a mountain to climb if they want to remain a Championship club for another year, with John Eustace hoping to make the impact needed in the final two months of the season to ensure that they do not return to League One.

The Rams have had a tough few months in the second tier, and what had once looked to be a promising campaign has quickly turned into a never-ending nightmare that looks as though it will only end one way.

A lot of change will be in order once the season comes to an end, and with 10 players out of contract, Eustace has a huge number of decisions to make as to who he believes deserves a new deal and who should be moved on.

Football League World has picked out two current members of the Derby squad who should be let go of in the summer, with one potentially departing on a free while they may get a fee for the other.

Kayden Jackson

Life at Pride Park has just not been what many would have expected for Kayden Jackson, and after a strong start, he has quickly tailed off with goals and assists appearing less and less frequently as the weeks have gone by.

Signed as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Ipswich Town, he scored three goals in his first three games at home in all competitions. However, it took until December for the winger to find the back of the net again.

The 31-year-old has played on the wing, up front and at wing-back so far this season, and this lack of consistency in position has not helped him settle, but it is clear to see that his confidence is lacking greatly.

According to Capology's estimates, Jackson is earning £12,000-a-week and this is a huge amount for a player who is not pulling up any trees and the Rams cannot afford to drop into League One with a player who is vastly out of form and being paid a considerable amount of money.

Derby County's estimated top permanent earners (Capology) Player Wage per week Ben Osborn £17,500 Matt Clarke £15,000 Kayden Jackson £12,000 Sondre Langas £10,000 Jacob Widell Zetterstrom £8,500

Therefore, a move away from Derby in the summer could be the perfect situation for both parties as they look for a fresh start.

Tom Barkhuizen

Tom Barkhuizen has had a very up-and-down three years at Derby, and after experiencing the highs of promotion with the club last season, he has been an after-thought for the most part in 2024/25.

A calf injury sustained in September saw him miss a number of games at the end of the year, and he has not quite been able to work his way into the plans of either Paul Warne or Eustace in the Championship.

His contract is due to expire in the summer, and it must not be renewed to allow the player the opportunity to find a team that will give him the minutes he needs, as that seems unlikely with the Rams.

A solid operator on his day, it has just not worked out this season, and it has proven to be a step too far for the 31-year-old and if Derby are relegated to League One, it would not be a surprise to see him lining up against his potentially soon-to-be former team in 2025/26.