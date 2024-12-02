Derby County full-back Kane Wilson believes their clash against Leeds United might be what his team need at this point.

He made these comments to his side's media team after their heartbreaking 2-1 loss against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday afternoon.

It previously looked as though they were in with a good chance of winning three points, with Ebou Adams converting from a Marcus Harness cross early doors to put the Rams in the driving seat.

But the Owls were able to turn things around, with Barry Bannan's 64th-minute strike helping the visitors to level the game at Pride Park.

Jamal Lowe then struck in stoppage time to snatch all three points for the away side, leaving Derby empty-handed despite being in the lead for a decent chunk of the game.

This will come as a real blow for Paul Warne's side, who are only five points above the drop zone now and have some difficult games coming up.

Championship table (14th-16th) Team P GD Pts 14 Stoke City 18 -3 21 15 Derby County 18 -2 20 16 Coventry City 18 -3 18 (As of December 2nd, 2024)

They travel to Leeds this weekend for a Saturday afternoon clash at Elland Road, before making the trip to Burnley next Tuesday.

These two games will be extremely tough ones for the East Midlands side, who have only won one league game away from home so far this season.

Kane Wilson makes admission ahead of Leeds United tie

Their game at Elland Road could be particularly tough, not just because Daniel Farke has a talented squad at his disposal, but also because they will be desperate to bounce back following last weekend's defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

Even with this in mind, Wilson thinks this game in West Yorkshire could be ideal for his team.

He said: "I'm looking forward to it (Saturday's game). It will be a great opportunity to go and try to get a result.

"Maybe we need it. It's one where we're not expected to get a result by people, so it might be a bit of a free hit. We always go to win, but being the underdogs can help.

"They're up there fighting for promotion. It might be what we need at the moment.

"We understand we've got a tough run of games. Today was a big one, but we have to pick ourselves up. We can't rest on our laurels."

Leeds United clash will be tough for Derby County

Leeds have quality all over the pitch and that could cause problems for Derby.

Illan Meslier is a fairly solid figure between the sticks, Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk are a good pairing and they also have some decent full-back options.

In midfield, Ao Tanaka has been one of the Whites' best players this season, and he will be looking to recover from last Saturday's game fairly quickly.

It's the quality they have in the final third that could harm the Rams though.

Dan James has shone at times this season and the likes of Willy Gnonto and Manor Solomon could be threats as well, along with Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe up top.