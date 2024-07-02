Derby County are said to have joined the race for Hull City forward Ryan Longman, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The Rams join Birmingham City and Wrexham in their pursuit of the 23-year-old, who is also said to be wanted by former loan side Millwall this summer.

The ex-Brighton and Hove Albion man made 35 Championship appearances for the Lions in the previous campaign, netting three goals during a successful stint with the Bermondsey outfit.

With his contract at the MKM Stadium set to expire next summer, the Tigers are said to be willing to cash in on their attacking asset this summer, with the Rams the latest side to claim an interest in his services.

Derby County join Birmingham City, Wrexham and Millwall in pursuit of Hull City’s Ryan Longman

Although he may not have found the back of the net on a regular basis, Longman’s work-ethic and enthusiasm won him plenty of admirers during his time at The Den last season, with plenty of lung-busting performances during his time as a Lion.

The City loanee scored his first goal in just his third appearance for his temporary side, with the opener in a 3-0 victory over Rotherham United seeing him immediately endear himself to his new fanbase.

Related Derby County: Ebou Adams update emerges amid David Clowes comments Derby County are closing in on the signing of Ebou Adams from Cardiff City.

Another strike against the same side followed during the Championship run-in, before a blockbuster effort against Champions Leicester City secured all three points later in the campaign.

That strike against the Foxes was proof of just how much quality he possesses, as he cut in from the left-hand side, before unleashing an unstoppable effort into the top corner from all of 25 yards.

Ryan Longman's stats for Hull City Apps 73 Goals 7 Assists 5 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As of 01/07/24)

With the likes of the big-spending third-tier duo to compete with for his services, County will have a battle on their hands if they are to make him theirs this summer, as Paul Warne looks to shake things up in the final third for his side during the off-season.

Ryan Longman could add to Derby County rebuild this summer ahead of Championship return

Warne has acted to lessen the average of his promotion-winning squad this summer, with a number of elder statesmen departing the club after helping the Rams return to the second tier.

The likes of 30+ strikers Dwight Gayle and Martyn Waghorn have been ushered on since County won promotion, as well as Conor Washington, as the former Rotherham United boss looks to freshen up the dressing room ahead of the 24/25 campaign.

While Corey Blackett-Taylor’s loan move from Charlton Athletic has been made permanent, the Rams have also added the energy and experience of Ben Osborn [pictured] to the squad this summer, following his departure from Championship rivals Sheffield United.

Kayden Jackson has also joined the club in the most recent of updates, with the striker making the move to Pride Park following his release from Premier League new boys Ipswich Town.

The addition of Longman would further add to the fresh blood among the Rams squad if they could get it over the line, although they face the challenge of outbidding the third tier’s two big-hitters if they are to lure him to Derbyshire in the coming weeks.