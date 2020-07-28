Derby County join QPR and Millwall in race to sign 10-goal forward

Derby County have joined QPR and Millwall in the race to sign Wigan Athletic forward Kieffer Moore according to Football Insider.

Moore has caught the eye with some impressive displays for Paul Cook’s side this season, with the Welshman scoring ten goals and being on hand to provide five assists.

Wigan’s off-the-field problems meant that they finished the season in the relegation zone, which could result in them being relegated into League One pending an appeal.

But if their relegation is to be confirmed, then it seems likely that a number of players could be sold during the summer transfer window.

A move to Derby could be a tempting offer for Moore, with the Rams finishing this year’s campaign tenth in the Championship table, as they narrowly missed out on a top-six finish.

However, with Millwall and QPR both interested in signing him, it seems as though Moore will have a decision to make on his long-term future.

Derby are likely to be in the market for a new striker, with Chris Martin leaving the club upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The Verdict:

This could be a decent addition to Phillip Cocu’s side.

Moore has really impressed me in the last few seasons, and I think he’d be more than capable of challenging for a starting spot in the Derby squad.

Derby could certainly benefit from signing a striker of his quality, as he’s previously shown that he can score goals in the Championship, with both Wigan Athletic and Barnsley in the past.

Competition for places is never a bad dilemma to have as a manager, and I think he’d be the ideal replacement for Chris Martin.