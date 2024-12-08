Derby County are reportedly interested in signing League One hotshot Louie Barry on loan in January, if Aston Villa are to recall him from his loan at Stockport County and send him back out to a Championship club.

Villa loanee Barry has been one of the standout players in the third-tier this season, with 14 goals in 19 league outings so far this term to help the Hatters to fifth place in their promotion push, as well as another goal in the EFL Trophy to take his overall tally to 15.

The 21-year-old forward joined Stockport from Villa on loan in League Two last summer, and bagged nine times in 21 fourth-tier games to fire the Hatters into League One, albeit in an injury-hit campaign after suffering a serious hamstring injury, and he rejoined the club on a temporary deal once again in August.

His impressive form this season has already seen him win both the League One Player of the Month and EFL Young Player of the Month so far, and now his parent club may be set to end his time at Edgeley Park prematurely to give him more experience at a higher level.

Derby County are interested in Louie Barry ahead of January

According to a fresh report from transfer journalist Alan Nixon, via Patreon, Derby are taking an interest in Barry ahead of the January window and his Hatters loan deal possibly being terminated.

Nixon also claims that the Villans could consider a sale with a buy-back clause written into the deal, but the Rams could offer better terms on a loan, and would find it hard to buy the 21-year-old right now, likely due to a lack of funds in Paul Warne's transfer kitty.

Barry's form has seemingly alerted numerous second-tier clubs to his potential availability, after Birmingham World revealed last month that Villa believe that Barry would be better suited to a loan in the Championship, with second-tier Middlesbrough understood to be monitoring his availability ahead of the new year.

The Star have also recently reported that Sheffield Wednesday hold an interest in his services, and could join the race to sign the 21-year-old, but both teams now look to be facing competition from the Rams, who could offer the best chance of regular playing time at a higher level.

Derby County need a forward like Barry to bolster their ranks

While Derby's 22 league goals scored so far is not a massive issue, and a relatively high number when compared to bottom-half second-tier sides, their recent form has highlighted the clear need for some added impetus in the final third, which Barry would provide in abundance.

Paul Warne's side have won just one of their last 10 outings in the Championship, and have only scored twice or more in a single game just once in that period, with striker Jerry Yates their current top scorer on four league strikes.

Barry has been at his best this season playing on the left-wing, or as a left inside forward, and would certainly be above the likes of Marcus Harness, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing or Corey Blackett-Taylor in the pecking order if he was to make the switch to Pride Park in the new year.

The 21-year-old has been key to Stockport's fortunes with his goals and assists and all-around standout play, and playing consistently at a competitive level is definitely the best thing for his development at this stage in his career.

Louie Barry 2024/25 League One statistics (SofaScore) Appearances 19 Goals 14 Assists 1 Goal conversion 23% Shots on target per game 1.7 Key passes per game 1.1 Successful dribbles per game 2.6 Fouls drawn per game 1.1

Whether Derby are able to sign him in January amid some tough competition remains to be seen, but his capture would certainly go a long way to ensuring the Rams' Championship survival this season, and could even help them push to a top-half finish on their return to the second-tier.