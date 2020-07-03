Derby County join EFL rivals in pursuit of 29-year-old

Derby County are interested in picking up David Cornell this summer, with the goalkeeper set to become a free agent on the back of Northampton Town’s promotion to League One.

Cornell has been with Northampton since the summer of 2016 and has made over 100 appearances for the club since then, including 38 this season for Keith Curle’s side.

However, he’s out of contract now, with the 29-year-old attracting interest from clubs further up the Football League.

According to Football Insider, there’s an interest from Derby in the goalkeeper, whilst Birmingham City and Ipswich Town are in the hunt to get a deal done for the free agent.

Despite playing a significant number of Northampton’s League Two fixtures this season, he wasn’t involved in Monday’s play-off final victory over Exeter City, or the semi-final success over Cheltenham.

In fact, his last appearance was on February 25th when Curle’s side lost 2-1 to Cheltenham – the side they would, of course, beat in the play-off semi-finals.

Previously in his career, Cornell has been on the books with Swansea City and Portsmouth, as well as Hereford and Oldham.

In addition to travelling around the English game, the goalkeeper had a stint with St Mirren in 2013/14, where he made six appearances.

The Verdict

As a free, Cornell would probably be a decent option for Derby to target.

You’ve got to question whether he would arrive at Pride Park as first choice goalkeeper, but there’s a chance he’d serve as a No.2, which leaves him open to opportunities.

He might fancy a move elsewhere, where he’s guaranteed games, but there’s little denying that Phillips Cocu, Wayne Rooney and Pride Park looks an exciting mix at the minute, which is going to appeal to players.

