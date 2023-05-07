Derby County are the latest EFL side to be taking a keen interest in Larne striker Lee Bonis.

In recent weeks, the 23-year-old has been linked with a move to the EFL, with several sides, including Championship and League One outfits reportedly interested.

Which EFL clubs have been linked with Lee Bonis?

Indeed, as per the Daily Mail, Championship trio Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic and Blackpool are all keeping an eye on the forward as the summer approaches.

The same report claims that League One side Portsmouth are also doing the same.

It was also reported at the time above, that Larne, Bonis' club, want a transfer fee in the region of £300,000 for his services.

What is the latest Derby County transfer news?

In the latest reports, though, despite the interest from the above clubs, it seems as though there could be a new favourite to land Larne this summer.

Indeed, as per Alan Nixon via Patreon this morning, Derby County are now leading the queue of clubs chasing a deal for the 23-year-old.

Nixon reports that the Rams are ready to take a punt on Bonis regardless of whether they go op via the League One play-offs, or not.

In a further boost to the Rams, Nixon claims that the player could move for around £200,000 this summer, which is a significant drop from the £300,000 quoted by the Daily Mail previously.

Who is Lee Bonis?

Lee Bonis is a young Northern Irish forward who has been making his name in the first tier of Northern Irish football.

This past season, for example, he scored 16 goals in all competitions for Larne, as well as registering nine assists.

As per Transfermarkt, since the beginning of his senior career, Bonis has scored 59 goals and registered 18 assists in 144 matches.

Interestingly, Bonis also has experience of European football, having played in the qualifiers of the UEFA Europa Conference League this season.

Would Lee Bonis be a good signing for Derby County?

It's hard to say for sure whether or not this is a deal that would be a success for Derby.

This is the sort of transfer where the club will be heavily relying on their scouts to do their due diligence on the player.

For example, as good as Bonis' record last season was, it was done in the Northern Irish Premiership, a league clearly below the standard of League One and the Championship.

The Rams must determine whether or not they believe his skills can translate to the EFL.

At a reported £200,000, he may well be worth a punt.