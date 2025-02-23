Derby County’s crushing stoppage-time loss to Millwall wasn’t the only bad news to come out Pride Park on Saturday.

Perhaps even more concerning was the injury sustained by midfielder David Ozoh, who was stretchered off shortly before the Lions notched their last-minute winner.

Ozoh has been one of Derby’s key performers in recent weeks, after returning from another injury that has already seen him miss a significant chunk of the season.

Alongside the Crystal Palace loanee, Eustace also provided a short update on defender Matt Clarke, who was also withdrawn towards the end of the game.

A player not being able to make his own way off the pitch is scarcely a good sign for his immediate availability. The Derby boss revealed the next expected steps for Ozoh, who only recently returned to action after a long lay-off.

Speaking after the final whistle, as quoted by Derbyshire Live, Eustace said: “He has a muscle injury in his thigh so we will have to assess that and see how he is.”

Ozoh only returned at the end of January, after a hamstring injury had sidelined him since the middle of September.

Addressing the earlier withdrawal of centre-back Matt Clarke, who has also had his fair share of injury misfortune in recent years, Eustace added: "Clarkey came off and I don't know whether it is cramp or a slight strain. We will have to assess that and have a look."

David Ozoh will be a big miss for Derby County if he is sidelined for the foreseeable

Although he’s only just returned from a lengthy absence, Ozoh has proved why he can be such an important player for the Rams in recent weeks - as much was evident in this game against Millwall, before he had to be brought off.

David Ozoh Stats v Millwall, As per FotMob Minutes played 89 Accurate passes 30/34 (88%) Successful dribbles 2/3 (67%) Accurate long balls 2/3 (67%) Duels won 12 Tackles won 4/5 (80%)

The Crystal Palace loanee completed the most dribbles (2), was the most accurate passer (88 per cent) and won the most duels (12) of any player on the pitch.

Such all-action displays, showing both energy and steel in the midfield, are exactly what Derby need if they are to have any hopes of Championship survival.

Scans will reveal just how severe this latest injury will be, but the fact he was stretchered off makes it likely that Eustace will need to do without him in the immediate future.

Will John Eustace already have small regrets over Derby County move?

Eustace’s decision to ditch play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers to take over relegation candidates Derby baffled many at the time.

It is, of course, where he ended his playing career, so there are clear emotional ties, but it’s difficult to see how it might help Eustace’s managerial career.

The Rams are second-bottom, four points from safety — with many of the teams directly above the drop zone holding a game in hand on the Derbyshire outfit — and now look to have lost one of their best players to injury.

More than just a possibility, demotion looks likely at Pride Park at the moment. Eustace could have been ending this season with a deep play-off run to his name; instead, it looks like he could be adding a relegation to his CV.

The Derby boss will be biting his nails waiting for Ozoh’s scan results, but they could be set to add even more difficulty to his already tricky position.