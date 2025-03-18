Derby County's bid for Championship survival has strengthened exponentially over the course of the last week, and after a tough start to life as the new head coach of the club, John Eustace has found a tune out of his players.

Marcus Harness' 88th-minute winner away to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon secured the Rams just their second win on the road this season, while also allowing his side to end a three-game week perfectly with nine points.

The Ipswich Town loanee had given the East Midlands outfit the lead early in the first half, as he was able to smash the ball home from a well-worked throw-in sequence, before Harrison Armstrong delightfully volleyed in a second just before the half-hour mark.

Mustapha Bundu's sensational free-kick handed the Pilgrims a lifeline, with Nat Phillips turning into his own net inside the first minute of the second half to level the game.

However, Derby's in-form man, Harness, sent the travelling contingent behind the goal into a state of pure elation in the final moments of regulation time with his third goal in two games, leaving Eustace with a huge transfer decision involving him in the summer.

Derby must push to sign Harness permanently in the summer

It is fair to say that the 29-year-old struggled for form under Paul Warne, and he was often left playing in a position that did not suit him at all.

However, since the arrival of Eustace at Pride Park, Harness has been brought further forward, playing alongside Jerry Yates in a second striker role. Since this decision was made, he has been sensational, starting against Blackburn Rovers just over a week ago.

While he did not have an impact in terms of the scoreline against Rovers in DE24, the former Burton Albion star looked more controlled in his play and he was able to get on the ball in better positions than he had in the past and drive it forward.

He was rewarded for his efforts against Coventry City, by first assisting Matt Clarke for the opener with a superb free-kick from deep, before sealing the victory with a volley on the half-turn.

There is a new positivity to Harness' play, and Derby are benefiting greatly from it. His performance against Plymouth was by far his best out of the three, and Eustace must surely be thinking about securing a permanent deal for him in the summer with his three-year deal at Ipswich set to come to an end.

There is an option for another year on his contract at Portman Road, but with Kieran McKenna having plenty of cover, it seems unlikely that this will be activated, leaving the Rams with the perfect opportunity to swoop.

Marcus Harness stats v Plymouth Argyle (FotMob) Minutes played 90 Goals (assists) 2 (0) xG 0.58 Shots (on target) 3 (2) Pass accuracy 58% Touches (in opposition box) 51 (7) Duels won 5 Passes into final third 6

Harness must keep up his performance levels in the last eight games

With his future undecided, Harness has just eight games left to impress managers up and down the leagues, and this will only help Derby as they continue their fight for survival.

Few would have given the Rams a chance at staying in the Championship just two weeks ago, but three wins on the bounce has seen them climb to within a point of Stoke City and Cardiff City, while those further up the table have been dragged back into the scrap.

If Harness can continue to perform at the level that he is currently doing, then there is no doubt that Eustace will be able to keep his team in the division, but more goals and assists will be needed from the Ipswich loanee to ensure that does happen.

Supporters have quickly found love for the 29-year-old, and if he continues in his current vein of form, the calls to see him as a permanent fixture at Pride Park will only increase.