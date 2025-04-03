John Eustace has confirmed a hamstring injury for Derby County defender Ryan Nyambe amid the club’s bid for Championship survival.

The full-back lasted just four minutes of the Rams' 2-0 win over Preston North End on Wednesday night before pulling up and hobbling off the pitch.

This was the 27-year-old’s first appearance for the Rams in almost a month, last playing in their 2-0 win over Coventry City on 11 March.

Nyambe previously missed three months of action with a knee issue earlier this campaign, and is now set for more time on the sidelines.

Ryan Nyambe - Derby County league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 19 (17) 0 2024-25 17 (14) 0 As of April 3rd

John Eustace confirms Ryan Nyambe injury blow

Eustace has confirmed that Nyambe has suffered an injury to his hamstring, claiming this is a big blow to the team.

He’s revealed that a scan will take place on Thursday in order for the club to get an idea of just how long he will be absent for.

"It's a shame for Ryan," said Eustace, via Derbyshire Live.

Related Huddersfield Town eyeing ex-Derby County boss and current Leicester City man Town are said to be considering a re-think to their prior managerial plans for the season

“He's had a bad time with injuries since we've come in.

“He's trained really well for the last couple of weeks, looked sharp coming into the game, so losing him after two minutes is a big blow.

“We'll have to see how he is tomorrow after the scan.

“It's his hamstring, so hopefully it won't be as bad as we think, but we wait and see."

Derby County’s relegation battle was handed big boost in Preston North End win

This injury will come as a blow amid Derby’s fight for survival in the Championship beyond this season, but it did end in positive fashion against PNE.

Goals from Craig Forsyth and Jerry Yates on Wednesday night ensured the Rams earned a crucial three points, in what was their fourth victory in a row in the league.

Eustace’s side have been lifted out of the bottom three with that result, moving into 20th in the table.

Next up for Derby is a trip to face Swansea City on 5 April in a 3pm kick-off.

Ryan Nyambe injury is a blow for Derby County - he's simply had very little luck