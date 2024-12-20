This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Joe Ward has struggled during his time at Derby County for a consistent run of minutes and fitness has been hard to come by.

The versatile right-sider, who can operate at full-back, wing-back, and on the wing if needed, has found it difficult to lock down a place in Paul Warne's side since being signed on a free in the summer of 2023.

At 29, the former Peterborough United ace may be looking at a way to find more game-time, and that could come in the form of Oxford United or Portsmouth, with both clubs keeping a keen eye on his situation at Derby, as revealed exclusively by Football League World on Thursday.

Verdict made on Joe Ward's future at Derby County

Ward has made just six appearances in the Championship this season and has come in and out of the squad throughout the first four months of 2024/25.

The Rams' number 23 has featured for the club's Under-21s side on occasion, and it seems as though his time at Pride Park could be coming to an end as soon as next month.

Football League World has asked their Derby Fan Pundit, Shaun Woodward, if he believes now is the correct time to let go of Ward after a slightly underwhelming stay.

"I really like Joe Ward; I think he's a cracking player," he started. "He was brilliant at Peterborough, and it's just a real shame that it doesn't seem to have worked out for him at Derby.

"I just think under Paul Warne, we are never going to see the best of him. We change quite a lot from a 4-3-3 to a 5-3-2, and in the 4-3-3, he's never a right-back. He's been exposed several times when he's played at right-back, he’s given penalties away, and looked really out of sorts when he's had to solely be a defender.

"He's looked better in the wing-back position, but we don't play it that often, and with injuries and fitness, he's never really got a run in the team. He's had the odd good game, such as at Portsmouth last season where he scored his only goals for the club. He looked a really good player."

Shaun continued: "But he's just never really got going at Derby and I do think it's time for him to have a fresh start and reignite his career because he's still only 29, and he's got a lot to offer a team, and I think he's a cracking player.

"Unfortunately, some players just don't work out at some clubs, and I think it'll be for the best for all if Ward moved on, and I wish him all the best."

Joe Ward has been unlucky at Derby County

While performances have not always been the best from the 29-year-old, it can be said that he has been unlucky to have not been more involved over the last year-and-a-half.

His injury issues have disrupted any flow, especially at the end of last season. He proved in Derby's 2-2 draw with Portsmouth just how dangerous he can be on the right flank, scoring two excellent goals, but he then missed the rest of the campaign due to needing knee surgery.

2024/25 has been even more difficult with Kane Wilson and Ryan Nyambe sharing responsibilities in the right-back/right wing-back role. Even when the latter has been injured, Ward has struggled to have a look in and instead has been played in rotation.

Joe Ward Derby County Stats 2023/24 (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 21 (14) Minutes Played 1092 Goals (Assists) 2 (2) xG 0.58 Shots (On Target) 9 (6) Pass Accuracy 73.7% Chances Created 20 Tackles Won 9 Duels Won 50 Aerial Duels Won 11

He has not been given the chance to impress on the wing, and at this point in time, moving on would allow him to get the game-time that he both needs and deserves.