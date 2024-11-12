Derby County's return to the Championship has been a good one, with the Rams currently sat in the top half of the table after 15 matches in 12th place.

While their recent form has not been the best, Paul Warne's side do remain a difficult side to beat, losing just one of their last six matches in the second tier, with their defensive strength shining through.

However, the Rams manager has had a difficult decision to make at right-back in the last few weeks since Ryan Nyambe was forced off with a knee injury against Millwall in the first game after the October international break.

Warne has tried three different players at both wing-back and full-back, with Kane Wilson, Kayden Jackson and Joe Ward all appearing in the position recently. However, a recent post by the latter on Instagram suggests that he is ready for the battle to continue despite being overlooked in Derby's last two games.

Ward posts cryptic message on Instagram

Nyambe is confirmed to be sidelined until February-April, with the Namibia international struck down with a PCL injury - one that did not need surgery, according to Warne.

However, it can be said that he is the best the Rams have in the position from a defensive point of view and his ability to deny wingers an easy passage down the flank is definitely being missed currently.

But, Derby do have two capable replacements in Ward and Wilson, who prefer to play in a more attacking style compared to their teammate. This has perhaps been Ward's downfall, as he does seem to struggle more than Wilson when it does come to defending.

He was hauled off at half-time against Stoke City by Warne, with Wilson picking up a slight knock ahead of the 2-1 loss, and he has not featured since. Nevertheless, if his most recent Instagram post is anything to go by, the number 23 is not giving up the fight just yet.

He wrote on his account: "‘In The Middle Of Difficulty Lies Opportunity’ ⏳⚽️"

Ward's contract length gives him some protection

Although his time at Derby has not quite lived up to what he had hoped it would have done so far, the former Peterborough United man does have another year-and-a-half left on his deal after signing a three-year contract on his arrival in the summer of 2023.

But, it must be stated that he has to find improvements to his game soon, as both Nyambe and Wilson are seemingly Warne's preferred options when everyone is fit.

Ward's best performance in black-and-white came at the end of last season against Portsmouth, as he scored his first two goals as a Ram in a critical promotion six-pointer, with the Fratton Park clash ending as a 2-2 draw.

He has not hit the same heights since, and after needing knee surgery during the final days of the 2023/24 campaign, it seems as though he is not fully back to full match sharpness yet.

Joe Ward Derby County Stats All Comps (TransferMarkt)* Appearances 31 Goals 2 Assists 3 *Stats correct as of 12/11/2024

Nicknamed Becks by his teammates for his whipped crosses and superb free-kick delivery, there is still a place in this team for Ward, but he must improve himself defensively if he is going to feature again any time soon.