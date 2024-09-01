Derby County supporters may have had fears following Friday's transfer deadline, after the Rams failed to sign another striker.

However, their fears may have been eradicated less than 24 hours later, following a fine performance from their new number 10 against Bristol City.

Derby headed into the game off the back of a disappointing cup exit to League Two Barrow in midweek, but showed no sign of any hangover from the defeat, putting Liam Manning's side to the sword in an impressive 3-0 win at Pride Park.

After a slightly shaky start, the Rams picked up momentum and eased past Bristol City, taking all three points at home for the second consecutive time this season, and the eighth time on the bounce since their 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic back in February.

Despite a lack of goals from Jerry Yates on the day, his spectacular passing and movement wowed the home supporters, and was a key reason behind the dominant victory.

Yates was influential up front against Bristol City

Although not his first appearance in a Rams shirt, it was certainly the most important for Yates so far in his short Derby career, particularly after a less than inspiring performance from himself against Watford.

Nevertheless, he quickly proved to both his manager and supporters why he should be the first-choice striker this season.

His first showing of brilliance came shortly before the half-hour mark, linking up excellently with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing with a clever flick, but, Kenzo Goudmijn failed to score from what was a wonderful move.

That did not matter too much to Derby, who took the lead from a corner shortly afterwards through Goudmijn, but it was in the second half where their Swansea City loanee shone brightest.

The Rams came out of the break with a lot more intensity, driven on by Yates' pressing up front.

He set up Kayden Jackson for the second goal of the match, with yet another flicked pass, before coming close himself from six yards, only to be denied spectacularly by Max O'Leary in the Bristol City net.

The 27-year-old is probably still in disbelief now as to how he did not make it 3-0 before he was substituted in the 86th minute, with the forward hitting the post from inside the box with a thunderous strike.

Nevertheless, Yates was always involved in Derby's play on Saturday, and proved to be too much of a handful for Kal Naismith and Zak Vyner in the Robins defence, as he came off to a standing ovation from the nearly sold-out crowd.

Jerry Yates Stats vs Bristol City (FotMob) Minutes 86 Goals 0 Assists 1 xG 0.35 Pass Accuracy 82% Chances Created 2 Touches in Opposition Box 6

Yates must continue this form after the international break

It can be said that Yates struggled at points during his first season at Swansea, but he did not show any signs of struggle on Saturday.

His vision was second to none, and it allowed the Rams to play with a freedom that has been hard to come by so far in the Championship under Warne.

Yet, this cannot be a one time thing, especially after the club did miss out on bringing in an extra body on deadline day up front.

Derby return to action against a stuttering Cardiff City after the international break, and must not allow any gifts to Erol Bulut's team.

With his Swansea ties still rooted deeply in him, there could be an extra incentive for Yates, and that can only come in handy for Warne, who is looking to continue the good feeling around Pride Park.