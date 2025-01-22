Lincoln City will want to finish the League One campaign better than they've started.

Michael Skubala has been recognised as one of the most promising managers in the third tier and after missing out on the play-offs by just two points last season, there was a belief that the Imps could reset and try their luck again this term.

Unfortunately, results have been inconsistent in 2024/25 and as a result, they sit 11th in the table, six points outside the play-off places. With 20 games to play, their play-off hunt is far from over, but they will need to make improvements if they are going to climb up the table.

Skubala's side have struggled for goals at times this season, having scored just over a goal per game in the league, so it is no surprise to see them moving for a Championship striker.

Derby County import James Collins could be exactly what they need to climb the table and improve results.

Lincoln City have officially signed James Collins

It was first reported by journalist, Pete O'Rourke, via a post on X, that Lincoln City were in advanced talks to sign James Collins from Derby County this January.

Then, soon enough, the Imps announced on their official networks that they had secured the striker on a permanent deal until the summer of 2026, with the option for a further year.

As mentioned, Lincoln remain in the League One play-off race and were looking to strengthen their forward line this month, so a move for the experienced striker makes a lot of sense given their struggle for goals this campaign.

Skubala has plenty of youthful options up top, with the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri (19), Jovon Makama (20) and Freddie Draper (20) all earning regular League One minutes, and Collins' experience will certainly benefit the squad.

As of late, the LIncoln boss has regularly rotated his strikers and it seems as though he is unsure of his best strike partnership. Cadamarteri may only be 19 years old, but he has scored eight goals in all competitions so far this season, so he may be selected to partner Collins.

They are both considered big, traditional number nines, but Cadamarteri has a bit of pace to go along with his strength, which may work alongside Collins.

Alternatively, Ben House has scored five League One goals this season, and has started 21 of their 26 games, so Skubala may be reluctant to drop him. House can also play as a number 10, so that will give the Imps boss something to think about.

The signing of Collins may see Makama and Draper's game time decrease, as Skubala could opt for experience over youth in the play-off race.

Collins is now 34 years old but has played plenty of games this season, so should be fit enough to compete in the top half of League One.

He has struggled for goals this season, having failed to find the back of the net in his 17 appearances for Derby, but his stats before this season and record in the third tier suggest that this is a signing that could help to turn the tide at LNER Stadium.

James Collins' League One experience

The 34-year-old arrives with plenty of League One experience, having achieved promotion from the division on two occasions, with Luton Town and Derby County.

On top of the experience of promotion comes his record of scoring goals in the third tier. Before this season, Collins scored a total of 25 goals across two campaigns in League One with Derby, which ultimately helped the club achieve promotion.

James Collins' total League One stats, as per transfermarkt Apps Goals Assists 192 70 10

Before that, he hit 25 in one season with Luton in the 2018/19 campaign, firing the Hatters to promotion, while he has also third-tier experience with both Swindon Town and Shrewsbury.

The fact of the matter is that wherever Collins goes at this level, he scores goals, and Lincoln City will be praying that the trend continues for the remainder of this season at least.

If Collins is able to find his shooting boots once again, he can be a real threat to the division and will ultimately give Lincoln and Skubala a huge boost in their quest for the play-offs.