This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Derby County have been rocked by a loss of form over the last few months, and after starting the season strongly, the threat of relegation looms over head.

John Eustace replaced Paul Warne after the former Rotherham United watch his Rams side lose seven successive games in the Championship, while they also bowed out of the FA Cup in the third round to League One side Leyton Orient.

The 51-year-old started the season without a first-choice goalkeeper following Joe Wildsmith's departure after his contract expired at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Swedish goalkeeper, Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, was signed from Djurgardens for £1.4m in August, and he made an instant impression.

However, just like his team, the 26-year-old has found it difficult to maintain any level of form since the turn of the year and there will be fears that a continuation of this will lead Derby back to League One.

Verdict made on Jacob Widell Zetterstrom's form at Derby County

There has been some concern that the Sweden international will not be able to get back up to the high standards that he set himself in the first half of the season, but there is a new coaching team in place at Pride Park and this will help.

Andy Warrington, the Rams' ex-goalkeeping coach, left the club just days after the team's 4-0 defeat to QPR along with Matt Hamshaw, but Paul Clements has come in to help guide Eustace's shot-stoppers and there is hope that a fresh face can help his number one recover his form.

Football League World has asked Derby Fan Pundit, Shaun Woodward if he is worried about Zetterstrom's recent performances, and if Clements can be the difference-maker.

He told FLW: "I'm not worried by Zetterstrom’s form at all. I think we need to remember he's a young kid; he's moved to a different country, he's in a team that's been struggling all season. I don't think there's any player in our team that hasn’t suffered with a lack of confidence at some point in the season, a lot of them are underperforming.

"I think we need to cut him a bit of slack. Unfortunately, when the goalkeeper makes a mistake, it's highlighted more than any other player on the pitch. I just think he's probably lacking a little bit of confidence.

"He's probably making the odd mistake. His decision-making hasn't been up to the standard of what it was at the start of the season, but I do think it’s understandable given the fact that we're on such a terrible run of form.

"He's like anyone else. He's a human being and his confidence is going to dip. So, hopefully, with the new changes of personnel for management and behind the scenes, hopefully that will give him and the others a big boost. It’s a fresh slate for all of them.

Shaun continued: "But we just do need to remember he's still a very young kid. He's got a massively bright future ahead of him. He's already in and around the Sweden team, so they obviously really think highly of him. He's a big lad and he’s only going to get better as he gets older.

"He's got a long, long time as a goalkeeper in his career to improve. He hasn't even reached anywhere near his peak yet. So, I think we just need to cut him a bit of slack and just persevere with him.

"Hopefully the new staff will get the best out of him and he can be part of the great escape."

Jacob Widell Zetterstrom needs confidence from those in front of him

While there have been instances where Zetterstrom has been to blame for goals, he has done more than enough this season to place blame on those in front of him and he needs his defence to be stronger to help him.

Against QPR, Sondre Langas and Matt Clarke found it difficult to work together as a two, but as they play in a two more, they will start to gain a better understanding of each other and Derby will start to improve.

Jacob Widell Zetterstrom stats v QPR (FotMob) Minutes played 90 Goals conceded 4 Goals prevented -0.97 Saves made 1 Pass accuracy 60% High claims 1 Touches 47

Zetterstrom has to be more confident in himself and taking command of his area as he did at the start of the campaign is a must to ensure that the Rams are not relegated to League One after just one season.