Derby County interested in January swoop for Manchester United player as Newcastle United and Watford circle

Derby County are one of a large group of clubs that are interested in making a potential loan move for Manchester United defender Phil Jones in January, according to The Sun.

Jones has endured a nightmare period over the last 22 months with him enduring injury issues and also now being far down the pecking order at centre-back at Old Trafford.

It is believed that Jones is now nearing a return to fitness ahead of the January transfer window, but Manchester United are going to wait to see if they will sanction a loan deal for him in the winter window until they have got through the hectic festive fixture schedule.

The latest report from The Sun reveals that Wayne Rooney continues to be an admirer of Jones.

It also adds that he would be keen on potentially bringing in the one-time England international if Derby are able to sign players in the New Year.

There is also thought to be interest from both Newcastle and Watford, as well as other unnamed Championship clubs as well who are all chasing the Red Devils outcast despite his lack of recent game time.

The Verdict

Derby have been linked with Jones a lot over the last few transfer windows and there is the obvious connection between him and Rooney from their time together at Old Trafford.

Therefore, it is a transfer link that does make some sense.

However, Derby are surely not going to be in a position to sign a player on the level of wages that Jones will be on at Manchester United, so it would take a lot for this deal to be possible even if the Rams are permitted to recruit players during the winter transfer window.

Derby certainly do need some reinforcements in terms of their defensive options with their three experienced defenders being tested with the volume of minutes they are going through.

Jones would relieve the pressure on them, but there would have to be question marks over his fitness as well.