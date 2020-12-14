Derby County injury worry lingers as Swansea City clash draws closer

Derby County will assess the knock Tom Lawrence picked up on his ankle in Saturday’s draw with Stoke City, which could keep him out against Swansea City this week.

Wayne Rooney’s side were forced to settle for a point against Stoke on Saturday; a decent result, but not enough to pull them out of the Championship relegation zone just yet.

However, a concern for Derby was the fitness of Lawrence.

Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Derby County appearances?

1 of 25 Did John Brayford make more or less than 100 appearances? More Less

He was forced off in the first-half with a knock on his ankle looking like the issue.

Today, Rooney has confirmed the Derby’s official media team that there’s a chance that Lawrence might not quite make the midweek clash with Swansea.

Derby are set to assess Lawrence ahead of the clash with Swansea.

The Welsh international has struggled for form a little since returning from a shoulder injury earlier in the season.

The 26-year-old hasn’t scored or registered an assist in 13 appearances this season, but his importance to Derby’s attack is very important.

He scored 10 goals and registered three assists last season under Phillip Cocu.

The Verdict

Whilst Lawrence has hardly been Derby’s go-to man this season in the Championship, he’s still vitally important.

That is maybe evident in the fact that Derby have struggled so far.

If they are to be a success this season, they need Lawrence firing and not in the treatment room.

His absence on Wednesday would be an issue, just as it would if the knock turns out to be a long-term problem.

Thoughts? Let us know!