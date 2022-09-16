Derby County injury update provided ahead of Wycombe Wanderers fixture

Derby County have lost in their last two League One games and with a tricky fixture against Wycombe Wanderers coming up, they won’t want it to be three on the bounce.

The Rams are back in the third tier, having been relegated following a valiant battle against the drop in the Championship last time out.

The club, now led by Liam Rosenior, are hopeful that it could be a quick return to the second division though.

Right now, the club are just about in the bottom half of the table.

They are currently in 13th and have eleven points from their opening eight games. Their next clash comes against Wycombe too, who were in the play-offs during the 2021/22 season.

They’ll have to take the Chairboys on though without Jake Rooney, who could be out for the next two weeks according to The Football League Paper.

The 19-year-old has only played for Derby’s reserve side so far this campaign but with Liam Rosenior willing to trust plenty of his younger options, there is a chance he could get some minutes for the Rams this season.

However, he won’t be a part of the squad this weekend or the next, with the defender suffering an injury.

Rosenior will also be without experienced central midfielder Korey Smith as well, although that is not a new issue with the player having been sidelined since the beginning of the month.

Smith last played for the side in their 2-1 win over Peterborough at the end of August, although that was only for 21 minutes.

The 31-year-old could be back soon, but the Wycombe game will come too soon for the ex-Swansea player.

The Verdict

Derby will want to turn their fortunes around this weekend against Wycombe and there is every chance they could considering the squad they have.

They recruited massively over the summer once the new owners arrived at the club. They were able to bring in pretty much an entire new team of players and that has meant they are ready and raring to go at the top end of League One this campaign.

So far, the club haven’t been where they would want to be at, but it is early days and they may need time to gel properly.

Rosenior is also not abandoning his predecessor’s tendency to opt for youth players. That means Jake Rooney could get some minutes during the campaign but he won’t this weekend.

Even without the youngster though, they should be able to get a positive result and even with Smith ruled out, they have been able to perform well without the midfielder.

They still have a lot of depth and plenty of options to choose from ahead of this fixture then.