Derby County in transfer tussle with QPR for 10-goal ace

Derby County are said to be the latest club to have entered talks with Wigan Athletic over the potential signing of Kieffer Moore, with The Northern Echo reporting that the Rams are one of a plethora of clubs that are interested in securing the striker’s services.

Moore has been one of Wigan’s outstanding performers this term, with the former Rotherham United frontman having notched a respectable 10 goals in 36 Championship outings for the Latics.

As a result of his sparkling form, the 27-year-old Welshman has since attracted interest from a number of clubs including Preston North End, QPR, Cardiff, Stoke and Middlesbrough – with the player’s departure becoming somewhat inevitable after Wigan entered administration.

The Rams meanwhile are expected to be in the market for a new centre forward this summer, with the club having recently announced the departure of Chris Martin, after the striker’s contract expired at Pride Park, bringing an end to his seven-year stint with the Midlands club.

Moore currently has two years remaining on his current contract at Wigan and is expected to cost somewhere within the region of £2 million this window.

The Verdict

This would certainly be a good move for Derby County and Phillip Cocu, with Moore providing a solid and cheap replacement for the departing Martin at Pride Park.

The pull of playing with players such as Louie Sibley and Wayne Rooney will surely appeal to the Welsh striker as he ponders his next move, with the player possessing a high number of options this summer.

Moore’s physical presence and aerial threat would certainly add a new dimension to the Derby attack and for that reason a move for the 27-year-old seems like a no brainer on paper.

Only time will tell where the player will eventually end up, with no club having yet seemingly stolen a march on their rivals in the race for Moore’s services thus far.