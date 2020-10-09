Derby County in transfer chase to sign Chelsea player

Derby have joined the race to sign Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman, according to the Daily Mail.

Rahman hasn’t played for the Blues competitively since the final day of the 2015-2016 campaign, but has a list of admirers in the second-tier.

Earlier this week, Goal.com revealed that both Watford and Middlesbrough were interested in securing a season-long loan deal for the 26-year-old defender.

And the Mail believe that Derby boss Philip Cocu is keen on making the Ghanaian international his 12th summer signing.

The Rams are in desperate need of another left-back after the recent departures of Max Lowe and Scott Malone to Sheffield United and Millwall respectively – leaving the experienced Craig Forsyth as their only recognised left-back.

The only possible concern for Derby or any of their Championship rivals is Rahman’s lack of game-time in recent campaigns.

Rahman has spent the previous two seasons on loan at Schalke, Reims and La Liga outfit Mallorca, making just 20 appearances in total and hasn’t featured competitively since January due to a serious knee problem.

The Verdict

If the Rams were to pursue this transfer, it’s a good piece of business. Rahman was bought to England by Jose Mourinho and having coped well in some of Europe’s top leagues, he’s more than good enough to do a stellar job in the Championship.

Chelsea teammates Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount both enjoyed successful loan stints at Pride Park two seasons back and the defender will be hoping for a similar outcome.